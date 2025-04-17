Chinese police have reportedly identified Aaron Boupendza’s own brother as the key suspect in his tragic death

The 28-year-old Gabon international fell to his death from the 11th floor of his apartment building in China

Gabon’s football community and fans across Africa are devastated by the loss, calling for a thorough investigation

The world of football is reeling from the sudden and tragic death of Gabon international and Zhejiang FC forward Aaron Boupendza, who passed away on April 16, 2025, in Hangzhou, China.

Initially treated as a devastating accident, the case has taken a shocking twist—one that adds a chilling layer of betrayal to an already heart-wrenching story according to Africasoccer.com.

Gabon international Aaron Boupendza of Zhejiang FC died on April 16, 2025 after allegedly falling from the 11th floor of his apartment in China. Image credit: @kralaaron31

Source: Twitter

Chinese authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, and early reports suggest Boupendza’s own brother may be the key suspect.

Fatal Fall After Reported Family Feud

According to local media sources, the 28-year-old striker fell from the 11th floor of his apartment complex in Hangzhou under circumstances that authorities are describing as “suspicious.”

While foul play was not immediately suspected, there is the possibility of a violent altercation between Boupendza and a male relative—believed to be his brother—shortly before the fatal fall.

The two were reportedly involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

A Brother Turned Suspect

The most stunning development is the possibility that Aaron Boupendza’s brother, whose name has not yet been officially released, may have been directly involved in the incident.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that authorities are exploring the theory that Boupendza was either pushed or thrown from the balcony during the argument.

Police have reportedly taken the said brother into custody for questioning, though no formal charges have been filed as of yet.

Investigators are combing through forensic evidence, security camera footage, and digital communications in a bid to piece together what happened that night.

A Career Cut Tragically Short

The striker had made a name for himself with his explosive pace and clinical finishing. He played for clubs across Europe and the Middle East, and had recently joined a Chinese Super League side, Zhejiang FC,. where he had begun settling into life in Hangzhou.

Internationally, he was a key part of Gabon’s national team, earning 35 caps and scoring several crucial goals. His performances at AFCON and in World Cup qualifiers had earned him a loyal fanbase back home and across Africa.

Gabon in Mourning

Back in Gabon, the news has plunged the nation into mourning. Fans, teammates, and officials have expressed shock and disbelief, not only at his death but also at the deeply personal betrayal that may have led to it.

Gabon striker Aaron Boupendza during his time at FC Cincinnati as he appears in a Leagues Cup match against Guadalajara at TQL Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Cincinnati. Image credit: Jeff Dean

Source: Getty Images

Gabon’s Football Federation released a statement calling Boupendza “a gifted athlete whose life was taken far too soon under tragic circumstances.”

They added that they were following the investigation closely and would offer full support to his grieving family.

A Tragedy Beyond Sport

This case is a heartbreaking reminder that even those in the spotlight, admired for their talent and success, can face unimaginable struggles behind closed doors.

The idea that Aaron Boupendza may have died at the hands of someone so close to him casts a long, dark shadow over the footballing world.

As investigations continue, many are hoping for justice—not only for a fallen star but for the peace of mind of fans and loved ones now grappling with unbearable loss.

Autopsy on late Nigerian Gabriel Olanrewaju

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the post-mortem process on the late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju that took place on April 2, 2025.

The experiened ringter, 40, collapsed during a highly-anticipated boxing match against John ''Power'' Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29 in Accra.

The heartbreaking demise of Olanrewaju shocked the Ghana and Nigeria sports communities as officials are yet to formally announce the results of the autopsy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh