Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice celebrated his side's Champions League triumph over Real Madrid with Ghanaian vibes

The 26-year-old excelled as the Gunners gunned down Madrid across two legs in the quarter-final stage of Europe's premier club competition

His choice of celebration appeared to take a subtle dig at Los Blancos' botched attempts at a potential comeback in the return leg

Declan Rice found a fitting way to commemorate Arsenal’s emphatic UEFA Champions League triumph over Real Madrid by vibing to Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif’s latest track, “Where Dem Boyz”.

The midfield dynamo, fresh off orchestrating a masterclass across both legs of the quarter-final tie, took to Instagram to toast Arsenal’s passage into the semi-finals.

Declan Rice celebrated Arsenal’s Champions League win over Real Madrid with Blacko’s "Where Dem Boyz". Photos by Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images and @blacksherif_/Instagram.

Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal's triumph with Blacko's Where Dem Boyz

In his celebratory post, he shared a photo with teammate Bukayo Saka, while Thomas Partey subtly appeared in the background — a visual nod to the Ghanaian connection.

Although Rice typically posts standard matchday snaps and reactions, this occasion called for something more resonant.

Choosing “Where Dem Boyz” — a standout single from Black Sherif’s freshly released Iron Boy album, which dropped on April 3, 2025 — he seemingly sent a cheeky message to Madrid, who had teased a potential remontada at the Bernabéu after their 3-0 humbling in North London.

In choosing a Ghanaian soundtrack to celebrate a European night to remember, Rice not only honoured his teammate Partey’s roots but also struck a chord with Arsenal’s global fanbase — all while subtly reminding Madrid: Where dem boyz? They never showed up.

Declan Rice stars as Arsenal humble Real Madrid in UCL

Any hopes of a comeback were swiftly extinguished. Arsenal added to Los Blancos’ misery with a controlled 2-1 victory in Spain, securing a commanding 5-1 aggregate result.

Goals from Saka and Gabriel Martinelli left Vinicius Junior’s effort merely symbolic, as the Gunners marched on, per Sky Sports.

Though Rice didn’t replicate the spectacular free-kicks he curled in during the first leg at the Emirates, his all-action display was once again pivotal.

Operating as the heartbeat of Mikel Arteta’s system, he combined defensive resilience with progressive intent.

Whether halting Madrid’s transitions or launching quick counters, the Englishman was in perpetual motion, with Partey offering sturdy support beside him.

Declan Rice has formed a formidable partnership with Ghana international Thomas Partey at Arsenal. Photo by David Price.

Declan Rice's impressive form

Statistically, Rice’s influence was immense.

According to the BBC, his tally of five interceptions across both fixtures was unmatched, highlighting his tactical awareness and ability to read danger before it developed.

On the attacking front, he also recorded four shots on target — joint-most in the tie — underlining his growing contribution in the final third.

With seven goals in all competitions this season, Rice has already equalled his personal best for a single campaign, a testament to the evolution of his game since joining Arsenal.

Blacko's Where Dem Boyz played at Arsenal's stadium

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Black Sherif’s latest banger, Where Dem Boyz, echoed through the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League triumph over Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8.

The powerful track from his Iron Boy album added to the electric atmosphere just before kickoff.

This moment marks yet another milestone in Blacko’s fast-rising international acclaim, as his music continues to cross borders and gain global traction.

