Lukaku showed great scoring skills in Chelsea training ahead of their Premier league showdown against Liverpool

The Belgian striker scored a wondrous goal in Wednesday’s session that he told his teammates he will teach them how to score

Lukaku is expected to lead the Blues’ attack when they come face-to-face with Virgil Van Dijk-led defence this weekend

New Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored a stunning goal in training as the mood in the Blues camp continues to bubble ahead of their game against Liverpool, MSN reports.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have started this season on a breathtaking note having won the UEFA Super Cup defeating Villarreal in the final.

They opened their Premier League account with an emphatic 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and then crushed Arsenal 2-0 right at the Emirates Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku in action against Arsenal. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku was highly sensational during the London Derby as he bullied the entire Gunners’ defence for a better part of the encounter.

The Belgian is returning to the Stamford Bridge outfit for £100m having moved from Italian side Inter Milan where he won the Serie A last season.

And as Chelsea prepare for their next league match against Liverpool, Lukaku showed great performance during the shooting drill in training on Wednesday.

After producing a sensational touch and finish, Lukaku turned to his teammates and exclaimed via GiveMeSport:

"Oh my god! I’ll teach you all how to score, all of you. One by one."

Lukaku will come up against Virgil van Dijk on the weekend in what is set to be a fascinating battle at Anfield.

Timo Werner praises Lukaku

Meanwhile, Timo Werner has showered accolades on the newest Chelsea arrival, saying Lukaku is one of the world’s best striker and he stands to leverage on the former Inter Milan striker’s experience.

Lukaku’s arrival is poised to put Timo Werner’s role in jeopardy, however, the German has expressed confidence believing it won’t affect his chances under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian international was at the Stamford Bridge club between 2011 and 2014 when he played 10 matches and failed to get a goal before moving on loan to West Brom and then Everton.

