Who is Parker Schnabel's wife? All we know about his dating history

Parker Schnabel is an American gold miner and reality TV personality known for his standout role in Gold Rush. Despite his thriving career, Schnabel's love life has been a subject of interest among his fans, with many seeking to know who Parker Schnabel's wife is. While Parker isn't married, he has been romantically linked to a few women in the past.

Key takeaways

Parker Schnabel's profile summary

Full name Parker Russell Schnabel Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1994 Age 30 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Haines, Alaska, United States Current residence Haines, Alaska, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Roger Schnabel Mother Nancy Siblings One Relationship status Single Education Haines High School Profession Gold miner, producer, reality TV star Net worth $8 million Instagram @goldrushparker Facebook @Parker-Schnabel

Who is Parker Schnabel's wife?

The American gold miner does not have a wife and has never been married. Moreover, Parker Schnabel has kept his personal life relatively private and has not revealed any details about his current relationship status. As a result, he is presumed to be single.

Schnabel revealed to People in late 2024 that a mere description of his job negatively affected his love life. He said:

I try to explain it in a way that doesn't sound like Mad Max. It's hard to explain that without it sounding like some dystopian insane world. I’m in the woods and you're living in a f—-ing bunker washing rocks, looking for little shiny rocks.

He added:

Then it makes dating incredibly difficult. They're like, What do you do?’ I'm like, ‘I don't know.

Parker Schnabel's dating history

Parker Schnabel has been in one confirmed and two rumoured relationships. Here is a closer look at his love life.

Monica Beets (2011)

Beets is a well-known Canadian reality TV star and gold miner. She gained fame through her appearance on the talk show Gold Rush: The Dirt and the reality TV movie Gold Rush: It's Good to be King.

Schnabel reportedly had a crush on Monica when he visited Tony Beets for the first time in 2011 during the second season of the TV series Gold Rush. Tony, an iconic gold miner, is Monica's dad. Parker and Monica Beets have never addressed the alleged crush which the American producer had on her.

Ashley Youle (2016-2018)

Ashley is a rising veterinarian nurse and reality TV personality from Australia. Parker and Ashley Youle first met in 2016 in Australia and shortly struck a romantic relationship. The American reality TV personality invited Youle to Alaska in the summer of the same year to assist him in his gold mining activities.

The Australian veterinarian later starred in Gold Rush's seasons 7 and 8 alongside Parker. The two dated and broke up in 2018. The Haines native revealed during Win Big or Die Trying's episode in 2019 in a since-deleted interview that his romance with Youle failed because he did not prioritise their relationship.

Tyler Mahoney (2020)

Parker Schnabel and Tyler Mahoney's relationship timeline shows that the duo allegedly dated in 2020. Tyler is an Australian reality TV personality, social media influencer, and gold miner. The pair's dating speculation emerged after Mahoney teamed up with Schnabel during the filming of season 4 of Gold Rush: Parker's Trail in Australia.

Their dating rumours later gained more attention after Mahoney uploaded her photo with Parker on her Instagram page while they were looking for gold in Australia. She captioned the picture,

Halls Creek, Western Australia.

Tyler Mahoney and Parker Schnabel's alleged relationship has never been confirmed.

FAQs

Who is Parker Schnabel? He is a prominent American gold miner, reality TV star, and producer. Parker gained fame for his role in the reality TV series Gold Rush. How old is Parker Schnabel? The reality TV personality is 30 years old as of April 2025. He was born on 22 July 1994 in Haines, Alaska, United States. Who are Parker Schnabel's parents? His parents are Nancy and Roger Schnabel. Is Parker Schnabel's wife, Vanessa? No. Parker doesn't have a wife and has never been married. Is Parker from Gold Rush in a relationship? Parker is seemingly single as of this writing. Why did Parker Schnabel and Ashley Youle split? They broke up because Schnabel did not prioritise their relationship. The two dated from 2016 to 2018. Did Parker have a relationship with Tyler? Parker reportedly dated Tyler in 2020. The dating rumours between the duo have never been confirmed. Does Parker Schnabel have kids? The American gold miner does not have any kids. What is Parker Schnabel's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $8 million.

Parker Schnabel is unmarried and has never been married. He is seemingly single at the moment. However, he has been previously linked to several women, including Monica Beets, Tayler Mahoney, and Ashley Youle. Parker is an American reality TV personality best known for featuring in the Gold Rush.

