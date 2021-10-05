A former winner of the Ghana Most Beautiful show, Akua GMB, has flaunted her beautiful compound in a new video

She is seen dancing gracefully in the video which also shows one of her cars parked on the compound

Akua seems to prove with the video that she is not poor as Afia Schwar, Tracey Boakye have called her

Many have reacted beautifully to the video and are full of admiration for her

Sally Amoakoaa, popularly called Akua GMB, has put flaunted her big compound and luxurious car in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Akua is captured in a beautiful black dress looking gorgeous and excited.

She danced with all her power in celebrating the crowning of Sarfoa Asamoah, the Ashanti Region’s representative in the 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful show.

Akua’s compound as seen in the video is big, well designed with good lighting all over.

One of her cars is seen parked on the compound as she goes up and down with her dance moves.

Reaction

The video has triggered some reactions from fans with some describing her as a complete woman.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

albyinspire: “You are sooo loved for real.”

ishmaelinaquarcoopome: “You are so beautiful Akua. From head to toe, balanced n also very eloquent.”

nkrumahportia4430: “We love you too. God really bless you for the support.”

khonsty_49: “We're proud of you both.”

___boahemaah: “Such a lady.”

frimponglois: “She deserved it. God bless you for ur massive support.”

shetu_baako_pe: “Allah Walahi..from Vienna _Austria.”

albyinspire: “See natural BEAUTY.”

kstvradio: “Oya dance for me Queen.”

olives_apparel: "Ahwenepa nkasa."

wesleyobeng: “Thank you dear. You such a selfless woman. God bless you.”

mrssstranger: “Looking gorgeous.”

akua.snitch.56: “We love u Akua.”

ankrah77: “Always on point.”

iamakuahipcy: “Thank you sis.”

Akua's first son with Dr Kwaku Oteng all grown

Meanwhile, Akua had earlier flaunted her expensive bedroom in another video published by YEN.com.gh.

