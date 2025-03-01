A coursemate of Joana Yabani has broken his silence on the demise of the 22-year-old KNUST student

In a post on X, the young man eulogised Joana Yabani and shared his pain that the 22-year-old was no more

The main suspect, Daniel Tuffour, has meanwhile been remanded into police custody for two weeks in connection with the death of Joana Yabani.

A student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who knew the late Joana Yabani has opened up on how the 22-year-old related to her peers.

The young man, @faya_lorrrd, who identified himself as Joana Yabani's coursemate, opened up about how the 22-year-old would often greet and engage him in a conversation on issues about their program of study any time they met.

A coursemate of Joana Yabani shares details of the late student's relationship with Daniel Tuffour.

"This girl would see me and greet me on and off campus, give me a hug, laugh with me and tell me she can't do the course and we'll laugh it off and meet again in class."

I used to run away from her at the department because she was going to ask me questions about a topic she found difficulty in. A very brilliant young mind. She's gone just like that now."

Joana and Daniel Tuffour were not dating

Moving to other related issues, the young man expressed unhappiness over the ongoing narrative that Joana Yabani and Daniel Tuffour were lovers at the time of the tragic incident.

He alleged that Joana Yabani had broken up with Daniel Tuffour and that the duo were not on good terms at the time the incident happened.

He added that the father of Joana Yabani was against the relationship and even came to Kumasi to warn Daniel Tuffour.

The young man then alleged that Joana Yabani and Daniel Tuffour were part of a group that went to study in the lead-up to the incident.

"Yes she left him. Her father came to Kumasi to warn him. Even when they went to study as a group at the department they weren't talking. The friends with them at the time of studying that dawn testified to this." he wrote on X.

A coursemate of Joana Yabani shares details of the late student's relationship with Daniel Tuffour.

Coursemates mourn Joana Yabani's demise

It was a sad sight to behold as coursemates of Joana Yabani attended a lecture a day after the final-year student was found dead on campus.

Joana was a final-year Biological Science student at the university before her untimely demise.

In honouring her memory, her coursemates wore black outfits to lectures in a show of grief and sadness.

A post which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @BiossaK showed the students draped in black outfits looking visibly sad.

"BIOSSA Goes Black for Joana", the caption of the post read.

KNUST provides updates on arrested suspect

A statement released by the university on Friday, February 28, said that upon investigation, more items belonging to the late Joana Yabani were retrieved behind Flint Hostel.

It disclosed that Daniel Tuffour has meanwhile been remanded by the Kumasi District Court into police custody for two weeks.

The university added that the date for the next hearing had been slated for March 17, 2025.

"Further developments have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Joana Deladem Yabani, shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Police and the University Security Services have successfully retrieved the laptop and mobile phone belonging to Joana Deladem Yabani. These items were discovered hidden behind the Flint Hostel, a location identified through CCTV footage from the hostel's security surveillance system. Investigators have secured crucial evidence to aid in the prosecution process."

The statement added that efforts have been put in place to ensure that the safety of students on campus remains a top priority.

The university once again sent a message of condolence to the grieving family of Joana Yabani during this difficult moment.

KNUST graduate dies after writing final paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST graduate, Patrick Mensah, had also passed away.

This happened after he visited a friend at a galamsey site in Manso.

Patrick Mensah ended up falling into the pit after he tried to rescue his friend, who had been trapped.

