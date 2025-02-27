The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has issued a statement on the demise of its student

It appealed to the students of the university to remain calm as it unraveled the mystery surrounding the demise of Joanna Yabani

Netizens who took to the comments of the post consoled the family on their loss

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has broken its silence on the demise of Miss Joana D. Yabani.

This comes after Miss Joana D. Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was found dead on campus on Thursday, February 27. 2025.

KNUST issues a statement on the demise of a level 400 student, Joana Yabani.

The university, in a statement, called on students to remain calm in the wake of the unfortunate incident, adding that investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the death.

"A comprehensive investigation is underway in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), KNUST Internal Security and the University Health Services to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. The University Management is fully committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to ascertain the facts.

The university also assured students of its commitment towards ensuring that students are safe on campus.

"We wish to assure the university community and the public of our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all students and staff. We urge everyone to stay calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult time. We will provide further updates as the investigation unfolds."

At the time of writing this report, the post had raked in over 300 likes and 80 comments.

Peeps mourn late KNUST student

Netizens expressed sorrow over the death of the deceased KNUST student in the comments.

Joseph Tetteh stated:

"This is a very sad development. To cater for your ward up to this level only to have gotten this bad news at home. As a University of Science and Technology, I believe and expect that you have installed CCTV Cameras all over the campus. The perpetrators must be apprehended. No excuse, please."

Emmanuel Okletey stated:

"Very sad. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Frank MoneyWholesale stated:

"There was a time when students demonstrated against the security on campus brutality. And now who do we demonstrate against??? Hm."

Abubakar Lewalwudeen stated:

"This can happen to any of us, knust security should up their game, imagine training your child for four years and she gets robbed and ķíilêd this is disheartening! This is unacceptable!!! UP YOUR FORKEN GAME."

KNUST student dies on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adzo Ahadzie, a student of KNUST, died on campus.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the university's X page said the sixth-year Master of Architecture student died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

She was knocked down by a vehicle while riding her bicycle along the Club House road in KNUST.

Efforts to save the Master's student failed after she succumbed to her injuries.

Coursemates, lecturers, family, and the KNUST student population mourned Adzo Ahadzie's demise.

