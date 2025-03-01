The final funeral rites have been held for Efiewura actress Mercy Little Smith after her passing

The final funeral rites have been held for Ghanaian actress Mercy Little Smith.

Smith, ahead 48, was most known for her role as “Benyiwaa” in the hit local television series Efiewura.

Loved ones hold final funeral rites for Little Mercy Smith Funeral. Source: Enoch Williams

The funeral service took place at Black Lagoon Street, Odorkor Tipper, on March 1. A wake was held there much earlier.

Her widower and kids; Alexis Ane Ayerizang, Russell, Whitney, Kojo and Wedam, took centre stage at the funeral as sympathisers offered comfort.

MY Media footage showed a number of the arts and culture fraternity at the funeral.

Smith will be buried at a public cemetery following the conclusion of the funeral service.

A thanksgiving service for the late actress will also be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Mercy Little Smith, affectionately called “Little,” was a beloved figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the wife of renowned actor Kwame Dzokoto, who played Judge Koboo in Efiewura.

Her on-screen chemistry with Dzokoto contributed significantly to the show’s popularity, earning her a loyal fan base.

Little Mercy Smith's death

Smith died from severe health issues while on admission at a medical facility on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The news of the late actress' demise was confirmed in a social media post by actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, who played the role of Judge Koboo, the promiscuous husband of the actress' character Benyiwa in the Efiewura TV series.

The news also led to an outpour of tributes for Smith, who had been inactive in the Ghanaian movie industry for many years before her untimely passing.

A one-week observation event was held at the late actress' family house in Accra on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Many celebrities including Koo Fori, Martha Ankomah, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kwame Dzokoto, and some DSTV officials, attended the celebration.

