A road crash on the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway caused the deaths of eight persons and left several others severely injured.

The crash occurred on February 28 in the farming community of Karimenga.

Citi News reported that the crash involved a bus travelling from Kumasi to Bolgatanga.

It collided with a container truck parked along the roadside causing the eight deaths on the spot.

Residents, with the help of officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, rushed to the scene to rescue the injured.

The victims were transported to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for medical treatment.

