The 2025 Ashanti Region Super Zonals experienced an international touch with the presence of foreign athletes

One name that resonated with fans at this year's games was Brian Kimutayi, a Kenyan student athlete

The long-distance specialist from the East African nation competed on the ticket of T.I. Amass

For years, the Ashanti Region’s high school athletics circuit has been a proving ground for some of Ghana’s most promising talents.

The annual multi-sport event continues to showcase remarkable young athletes, but this year, an unexpected name has taken center stage.

Kenyan long-distance specialist Brian Kimutayi (left) is pictured with compatriot Ezra Kipling (right). Photo credit: @SportyFM/X.

Brian Kimutayi: Kenyan sensation makes waves at Super Zonals

While much of the spotlight has been on Prempeh College and star athlete Ernest Acheampong, widely known as ‘god of war’, another competitor has captured the attention of athletics enthusiasts.

Brian Kimutayi, a distance runner from T.I. Amass, stunned spectators with a dominant performance in the 5000m race, marking his arrival on Ghana’s high school sports scene in emphatic fashion.

Kimutayi stands out

The surname Kimutayi doesn’t sound Ghanaian—and for good reason.

He hails from Kenya, a nation with a rich tradition in long-distance running, and his effortless dominance on the track reflected that legacy.

Despite competing against some of Ghana’s best young endurance runners, the first-year T.I. Amass student proved to be a class above the rest, per 3Sports.

With a smooth yet relentless running style, Kimutayi dictated the 5000m event using his natural stamina and tactical awareness to wear down his rivals. He finished in a time of 14:48.80s.

His ability to control tempo, conserve energy, and unleash a powerful finishing kick left fans in awe, further cementing his reputation as a rising talent in the discipline.

How did Kimutayi end up competing in Ghana?

While details about his age, background, and how he ended up in the Ghanaian school system remain scarce, one thing is certain—his presence did not go unnoticed.

According to Sporty FM, this year’s Super Zonals marked his first appearance at the championship, and despite his relative anonymity, he delivered a performance that will be talked about for years.

His sudden emergence has also reignited conversations about how seriously schools in the Ashanti Region approach the Super Zonals, with some institutions now casting their scouting nets beyond Ghana’s borders.

Foreign influence elevating the Super Zonals?

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Stephen Zando, a sports broadcaster with Kumasi-based Luv FM, highlighted how Kimutayi’s success reflects a shift in approach among schools aiming to maintain dominance in athletics.

"AMASS historically has dominated the Ashanti Regional Super Zonals and has decided now to cast their net wide by getting some foreign imports to improve their setup for the Super Zonals," he explained.

"This goes to speak to how they are serious about sports and how they intend to continue their dominance of sports in Ashanti by widening their scouting pool.

"This move was spectacular to many patrons who watched the events, and I won’t be surprised if other schools replicate the same strategy."

A trend in the making?

Could Kimutayi’s triumph pave the way for more cross-border talent in Ghanaian athletics?

With his name now firmly in the spotlight, many are eager to see whether he can sustain his dominance and potentially transition to a bigger stage.

Prempeh College wins 2025 Super Zonals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2025 Ashanti Region Super Zonals wrapped up successfully on Friday, February 28.

Prempeh College emerged victorious at the multi-sport event held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This marks the first time Amanfoɔ has won back-to-back titles in over four decades.

