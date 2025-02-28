Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with the sad demise of Joana Yabani, the KNUST student who recently passed

A suspect has been identified, arrested, arraigned and remanded into police custody following her demise

A man who claims to be the former boss of the suspect has surfaced on social media and given details about Daniel's personality

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A former boss of Daniel Tuffour, the suspect in Joana Yabani's death, has spoken after the young lady's demise and the suspect's arrest.

In an X post, the former boss stated that Daniel was an intern at his firm who worked with him for a while.

Daniel Yabani's former boss speaks about his personality. Image source: VoK

Source: UGC

He described Daniel as a calm, young man who found it difficult to utter a word during his stay at his firm. He was therefore in total disbelief when he heard of the news.

"Daniel in here was my intern about a year ago. I’m as shocked as I can be. He just comes to the lab with his akata dbee life , speaks less, always had his necklaces lol. When the other interns told me the news I froze. Life," he said.

Joana Yabani dies on campus

Joana Yabani, a final year KNUST student sadly passed away on Thursday, after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with Daniel who was her alleged boyfriend.

The details about what ensued between the two are scanty, however, CCTV footage indicates that Daniel was responsible for her death.

Joana's death has broken the hearts of many Ghanaians including her friends, family, the KNUST community and other loved ones. Neither her family nor Daniel's family has publicly reacted to her death.

Speaking further on his personality, the former boss @Drfilifree gave more details in his X post.

"I still can’t fathom. He was scared of blood literally. Always didn’t want to sit at the phlebotomy bench," he said.

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh