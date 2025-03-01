The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has declined an appreciation token from a Church of Pentecost branch

A delegation from the Church of Pentecost at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region visited the Manhyia Palace

Church elders offered the token to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II but directed the church to instead use it to pay offertory

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has turned down an appreciation token from a Church of Pentecost branch asking that the church retain it as offertory.

A delegation from the Church of Pentecost at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, led by Apostle Peter Kofi Dzemekey, visited the Manhyia Palace on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II declines an appreciation token from a Church of Pentecost branch. Source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Opemsuo Radio reported that the team expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for his support over the years

The delegation included clergymen such as Pastor Lawrence Affum, Pastor Attakora Wiafe, Deaconess Rosemond Agyei, Elder Nsafoah Yeboah, and Elder Adade.

A video showed elders trying to offer the token to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II but directed the church to use it instead to pay offertory on his behalf.

"You should use it as offertory for me.”

Before departing, Apostle Dzemekey offered prayers for the Otumfuo's well-being.

Asantehene destools chief of Ohwim

Earlier this week, the Asantehene destooled Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim.

Baaye was accused of breaking the Great Oath, extortion, illegal mining and the illegal sale of land.

Opemsuo Radio reported that he was found guilty during the Kumasi Traditional Council meeting on February 24 and his 16-year reign ended.

The focus of Baaye's arraignment centred around the desecration of the Great Oath.

But the additional allegations were brought by his sister, his family head, and a former Biemso Dikro.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been known to destool chiefs for various infractions.

Source: YEN.com.gh