Adu Safowaah arrested again over defamation; video of her in cells pops up

Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that Adu Safowaa has been picked up by personnel of the Ghana Police Service over an issue that she is involved in on social media.

The actress and entrepreneur Adu Safowah has been arrested for defamation of character. She allegedly defamed some personalities with a viral video she shared on her Instagram page.

Adu Safowaa is the CEO of Africa Top Entrepreneur Awards, currently in detention at the Atomic Hills Police station in Ashongman where she is being questioned.

According to our sources, Adu Safowah said she needed hype for her upcoming events when police quizzed her as to why she shared the said video.

