The decision by Yaw Sarpong's wife to drag his wife to a relationship talk show accusing him of infidelity has gone viral

The host of the programme, in setting the record straight, said she wanted the issue addressed away from the public eye

Many people who thronged the video's comment section of the video shared their views on what was happening

Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, has shed more light on the brouhaha surrounding the marriage of gospel singer Yaw Sarpong and his embattled wife, Maame Pinamang.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of OYEREPA 100.7 FM, Auntie Naa, who is famed for mediating challenges arising out of marriages, revealed that she does not take delight in having Yaw Sarpong's marriage discussed in public.

She said she was very open to the idea of resolving the issue in private, but some actors involved, such as the back up singer for Yaw Sarpong, initially did not want to cooperate.

Yaw Sarpong has been accused by his wife of neglecting her, adding that she is now having an affair with his backup singer, Tiwaa.

When writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 page views and 14000 comments.

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.

Haulat Rash Chantell commented:

Maame go and sit there too and take care of your husband if Tiwaa realize she is not getting anything to do she will go back to where she is coming from stop distancing yourself

Maame Broni reacted:

Auntie Naa lets not trust the wife too much because some men are going through hell just because they dont come out to talk

Jynepher Asabea added:

All Men who learn to stay with one woman

