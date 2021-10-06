13-Year-Old Girl Accused of Witchcraft Goes Dumb after 'Deliverance'

A 13-year-old Nigerian girl lost her voice after undergoing 'deliverance' following accusations by her grandmother that she is a witch

The girl who was found almost lifeless in a gutter was rescued by a non-governmental organization based in Calabar and may not be able to speak again

One of the staff of the foundation that rescued the girl said she suffered inhumane treatment and stigmatization but is getting her life back gradually

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian girl would have not lived to see her 13th birthday if she wasn't rescued by a non-governmental organization in time.

The 13-year-old girl accused of witchcraft by her grandmother went dumb after a 'deliverance' conducted on her by a neighbour.

She was found almost lifeless in the gutter

Source: Original

She may not be with the use of her voice again

Mr Kebe Ikpi, a staff of Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI) that was pivotal in the rescue of the girl, said the 'deliverance' involved the kid being beaten with sticks and smeared with hot knives on the back.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The girl was found almost lifeless in the gutter when she was 9 years old.

While Ikpi stated that she may never regain the use of her voice following damages to the speech area of the body by reason of the beating, he said the girl is fast recovering and has been enrolled in school.

The man spoke on the need for sensitization on these ugly trends of dehumanizing kids after accusing them of witchcraft stressing that it is a punishable offence by law with a prison sentence that could be up to 14 years.

Watch the video below:

Lady shares photos of transformed look of two kids accused of witchcraft

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Danish aid worker identified as Lovren had shared photos of two kids accused of witchcraft.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Danish aid worker revealed that the two kids, Ulo and his cousin, Iyanam, were rescued by her partner in 2014, after they were subject to torture, assault because they were believed to be possessed and practising witchcraft.

They were however rescued by Land of Hope/ACAEDF Children Center and five years after the rescue mission, the boys look healthy and have had the privilege of good education and proper care.

Loven's post which included before and after photos of the young boys showed how much they have transformed since being rescued by the charity organisation.

Source: Yen.com.gh