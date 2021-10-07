A man has been commended on social media for starting a petition to make menstrual pain a genuine reason to miss school

Marcus Alleyne started the petition after his 13-year-old daughter who felt ill with menstrual pains was marked as having 'unauthorised absence'

Many social media users who commended the father of three girls said sanitary pads should also be free in schools

A man in the United Kingdom identified as Marcus Alleyne has warmed people's hearts after starting a petition to make menstrual pain a genuine reason to miss school.

How it all started

Marcus, who is a father of three girls, was dismayed when his 13-year-old daughter was marked as having 'unauthorised absence', despite feeling ill with period pains.⁠

Marcus Alleyne has been commended on social media for starting a petition in favour of women. Photo credit: UNILAD

He then set up a petition for the Department of Education to acknowledge dysmenorrhea (period pains) as a genuine reason for time off school - and over 40,000 signatures have been appended on it already.⁠

Alleyne told ITV:

"We need to make significant changes not only to the institutions responsible for nurturing our young women and future female leaders but also need to educate the prehistoric mindsets of the policy creators and decision-makers.

"I think some people have been particularly encouraged that it’s a dad standing up for young women, but I think that’s only because of the way we’ve been fed – that it’s only a ‘woman’s problem,’ but it’s not, it’s a social problem."⁠

Reactions

⁠@sinestroiv said:

"I stand fully behind this! dudes don't show up for sniffles. Why should these girls show up while suffering what I have been told as an inferno inside them."

@jack_smallman9812 commented:

"Period pads should be free."

@little.danni.b wrote:

"Never signed a petition quicker! Well done chap."

@claudiarkirkby stated:

"I mean it’s a great idea, but when they enter the real world of work, no employer would tolerate that amount of time off."

@furlanpete said:

"And have tampons/pads an other sanitary products accessible in all schools with zero cost."

