The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Accra-based Dofopa FM has allegedly died after joining the Russian Army

Samuel Awatey and some other soldiers reportedly passed away in a drone strike while on the battlefield

Social media users who visited the comments section of the post announcing his death shared their varied thoughts

Samuel Awatey, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra-based Dofopa FM, has allegedly passed away while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on X, it was disclosed that Samuel Awatey died in a drone strike alongside other soldiers who were on the battlefield.

Samuel Awatey, the CEO of Dofopa FM, allegedly dies while serving in the Russian army. Photo credit: Samuel Awatey

Source: Facebook

Samuel Awatey's close friend, Emmanuel Ayirebi Woyome, is said to have confirmed the Ghanaian FM CEO's death. According to Emmanuel Ayirebi Woyome, his friend's wife told him of Samuel Awatey's demise.

She was also informed of her husband's death by the agent who helped him travel abroad.

Emmanuel Ayirebi Woyome recalled that Samuel Awatey informed him that he was going on a business trip to Russia. He believed his friend and never thought he would enlist in the Russian Army.

Samuel Awatey's death is not an isolated tragedy, as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, recently confirmed that at least 55 Ghanaians have died fighting for Russia since 2022, with being 272 drawn into the war.

Reactions to death of Dofopa FM CEO

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@TKwabena4960 said:

"Was he enlisted against his will or what?"

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Our compatriots must be seriously weary about advertised job opportunities or recruitment agents for Russia. How can a person with such a background end up at the war front? We commiserate with the family and loved ones."

@lamptey_ed60166 said:

"What's this fixation with Africans joining either the Russian or Ukrainian army? Currently, more than 1700 Africans are on the war front. 55 Ghanaians dead, 93 Cameroonians dead and other African nationals. No formal military training, language alone is a problem and race issues too."

@LambertEssence_ wrote:

"Life can take people into places they never imagined when they first set out."

@pikay_jnr said:

"Ah, a whole CEO? Then me common floor member deɛ Pakistan koraa set aa I for go oo."

@adde_asiwaju wrote:

"They are paid like 80,000 Cedis a month as a soldier oooo, so it's obviously greed, some think they can do it for a year, quit and bring down the money."

@Nii_Kpai said:

"You be CEO. You nobi former cadet member sef for Ghana, but you go join Russia Army for what exactly erh...Others will still join oooo. Greedy agents nkoaaaa."

@GyamfiBahd wrote:

"CEO de3 nka war fa wo ho ben? Asem ben koraa ni?"

Source: YEN.com.gh