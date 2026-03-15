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Vincent Assafuah and Dr Charis Go on Honeymoon, Lovely Video of Them Watching Football Emerge
Politics

Vincent Assafuah and Dr Charis Go on Honeymoon, Lovely Video of Them Watching Football Emerge

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, and his wife were seen enjoying a football game at Old Trafford
  • The couple got married on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal of the Bono East Region
  • Ghanaians on social media who watched the lovely video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the love between the two

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Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, was seen with his new wife at Old Trafford watching.

In a video, the couple was with Jennifer Oppong, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who lives in the UK.

Dr Charis, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, NPP MP, Lopez, Ghanaian TikToker, Politician's wife.
Vincent Assafuah and Dr Charis enjoy a football game at Old Trafford on their honeymoon. Photo credit: @ekow_vincent & @dr.charis_1/Instagram
Source: UGC

The video showed Dr Charis with her friend Jennifer Oppong making videos while Vincent Assafuah focused on the football match.

The match was between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

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Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Vincent Assafuah and wife's video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Jennifer Oppong on Facebook. Read them below:

Patrick Owuraku Donyina said:

"Team legal 1, Odo Broni 0."

Abena Asiedua Accam wrote:

"Legal fuo ho twa."

Sebastian Abasaana said:

"Hon. Wife know how to press neck ankasan."

Kobby Nana Gyamfi wrote:

"Low key she really teases with steeze."

Kingsford Osei said:

"Girl no )y3 akutiab) mu doctor. I now understand her title. Eiii!"

Kwadwo Opoku Wiafe wrote:

"Opana dey sit there, make serious about the football game."

Vincent Assafuah marries Dr Charis

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah tied the knot with Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal of the Bono East Region of Ghana.

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The lavish yet private event was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Lopez calls out Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Days after the union, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez made some allegations against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited, as she thought that their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez, Ghanaian TikToker, Ghanaian politician, Vincent Assafuah, Dr Charis, MP gets married, Date with politician.
Popular TikToker, Lopez, claims Vincent Assafuah was in her DM a few months before his wedding. Photo source: @lopezofficial01/Instagram & Kessben TV/Facebook
Source: TikTok

The heartbroken TikToker said she believed that the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date. She went ahead and shared some screenshots from her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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