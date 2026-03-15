Real Madrid star offers positive injury update as he nears full fitness

Real Madrid could receive a major boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Manchester City

The Spanish giants head into the decisive clash at the Etihad with a commanding 3–0 advantage from the first leg

The upcoming La Liga match against Elche CF could mark the final game before a key attacking reinforcement returns to the squad

Real Madrid could soon receive a major boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League showdown with Manchester City, as Kylian Mbappé continues to make steady progress in his recovery from injury.

The French forward has been working hard after suffering a sprained left knee, and he is targeting a return for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg next Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe offers positive injury update as he nears full fitness

Source: Getty Images

The stakes for the match are already extremely high. Real Madrid head into the second leg with a comfortable advantage after securing a 3–0 victory in the first meeting between the two sides.

While Real Madrid already hold a strong position, Mbappé’s potential return could provide an extra lift for the squad ahead of the decisive clash.

Massive boost for Real Madrid

The French international recently provided an encouraging update through social media.

On Friday, Mbappé shared a video from his training session at Real Madrid City, showing him back on the pitch and working with the ball again.

The footage showed the French star running drills, striking the ball with power, and completing shooting exercises toward goal.

The session suggested that his knee condition is steadily improving as he moves closer to regaining full fitness.

Earlier in the day, Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa had already offered a positive update during his press conference.

The manager expressed confidence that the upcoming La Liga match against Elche CF would likely be the final game Mbappé misses.

During Friday’s session, Mbappé trained individually after the official media period had ended.

Away from the rest of the squad, he completed endurance work with the ball while also testing his shooting ability.

Several powerful attempts on goal suggested that his left knee is responding well during the recovery process.

The injury dates back to December 7, when Mbappé suffered the sprain that has disrupted his rhythm throughout the early months of 2026.

So far this year, the forward has only been able to feature in nine of Real Madrid’s 17 matches, and the upcoming La Liga clash against Elche will mark the fifth consecutive game he has missed.

Without two of their biggest attacking threats available for the first leg, the Spanish side may find it difficult to impose themselves early in the tie.

As a result, Manchester City could see the situation as an ideal opportunity to secure a positive result in Spain and place themselves in a strong position ahead of the decisive second leg.

Vinicius fires warning to Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinícius Jr. has issued a strong warning to Manchester City ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian forward made it clear that the Spanish giants will adopt an aggressive approach when the two European heavyweights meet in the first leg of their knockout tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh