Veteran journalist Jamal Rayyan, a founding voice of Al Jazeera, has passed away at the age of 72 years old

Jamal Rayyan was instrumental in shaping modern Arab journalism and Al Jazeera's identity since its launch in 1996

His death marks the end of an era for a generation of journalists who helped redefine Arab media in the late 20th century

Veteran broadcaster Jamal Rayyan, and a founding voice of Al Jazeera, has died at the age of 72 after a media career spanning more than fifty years.

Jamal Rayyan was widely recognised as a pioneering figure in modern Arab journalism and was pivotal in shaping Al Jazeera's identity following its launch in 1996.

Jamal Rayyan, a veteran Al Jazeera journalist dies at the age of 72 years old. Photo credit: @aymanmatnews

Source: Instagram

He was the first presenter to appear on the network, delivering the inaugural news bulletin that saw the beginning of a new era in Arab media.

Jamal Rayyan became one of Al Jazeera's most recognisable personalities. He presented news and political programmes that reached millions around the world.

Jamal Rayyan was born in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, on 23 August 1953, and held Jordanian citizenship.

His early life in Palestine shaped a career that would later span multiple countries and major media institutions. He started as a journalist in 1974, anchoring news and political programmes on Jordanian radio and television.

The veteran journalist later moved between several Arab and international media outlets, including the Korean Broadcasting System, Emirates Television and the BBC.

When Jamal Rayyan worked with Al Jazeera for nearly thirty years, he remained a defining presence on the network.

His death signifies the end of an era for a generation of journalists who helped redefine Arab media in the late 20th century.

Source: YEN.com.gh