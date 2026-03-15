Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has backed Antoine Semenyo to bounce back after a quiet outing against West Ham United

Semenyo will have a chance to shine against Real Madrid in the crucial Champions League second-leg clash

Antoine Semenyo has chipped in 17 goals and provided 5 assists in 36 matches in the 2025/26 season

The pressure will be on Pep Guardiola's side to stage a comeback against the Champions League's most successful team

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has expressed confidence that Antoine Semenyo will rediscover his best form when Manchester City face Real Madrid in the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday, March 17.

City head into the crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium needing a major turnaround after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium last week.

Famous Ghanaian football boss J.E Sarpong backs Antoine Semenyo to shine against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Image credit: Chris Brunskill, Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s recent performance has also come under scrutiny following City’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward started the match but struggled to impose himself as the defending champions dropped valuable points in the Premier League title race.

However, Sarpong, who has managed both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in years gone by, believes the forward’s quiet outing against West Ham should not be overanalysed, insisting that even top players experience occasional dips in form.

J.E Sarpong thinks Antoine Semenyo will return to top form in Manchester City's Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Image credit: My Joy

Source: Twitter

Sarpong backs Semenyo after West Ham-City draw

According to the experienced coach, who spoke exclusively to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, the West Ham fixture was simply one of those rare matches where Semenyo could not find his usual rhythm.

“Footballers cannot be at their best in every single match,” Sarpong explained.

“The West Ham game was one of the few occasions where Semenyo did not really find his form, but that is completely normal in football.”

The veteran tactician also emphasised that the forward has already shown enough quality this season to justify the confidence being placed in him.

“Semenyo has been doing well overall and has contributed important goals for Manchester City. When a player performs consistently at a high level, there will always be a game where things don’t click. What matters is how quickly you bounce back.”

Meanwhile, Sarpong believes the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash presents the perfect opportunity for the Ghanaian attacker to remind fans of his quality.

Real Madrid clash could boost Semenyo’s confidence

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s showdown, Sarpong backed the forward to rise to the occasion against the Spanish giants.

“I believe Semenyo can do very well against Real Madrid. Big games often bring out the best in talented players, and this is the kind of stage where he can show his quality.”

The ex-Aduana FC coach added that delivering a strong performance against such a prestigious opponent could significantly boost the player’s confidence.

“If he performs well in that match, it will give him a lot of confidence for the rest of the season,” Sarpong noted.

“Matches like this can change a player’s momentum.”

Sarpong also pointed out that while every goal is special for a footballer, scoring against a club like Real Madrid carries extra significance.

“Every goal brings joy to a player, but a goal against Real Madrid is always special,” he added. “It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so scoring against them can become a memorable moment in any player’s career.”

With City needing a strong response in the second leg, Semenyo could have the perfect opportunity to deliver on one of European football’s biggest stages and add to his 2025/26 tally of goals.

According to Transfermarkt, the Manchester City forward has tallied 17 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances for Bournemouth and Pep Guardiola's team.

Top African players to watch at 2026 WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh looked at the leading African players currently in outstanding form as attention gradually shifts towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The list included several top stars who have been delivering impressive performances for their clubs this season, including Antoine Semenyo and Sadio Mané.

Source: YEN.com.gh