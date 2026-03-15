Dr Likee has partnered with Wunnam Iddrisu's KickNation to scout young football talent in Kumasi

The KickNation Community First Gala aims to connect players with professional opportunities

Dr Likee's latest venture into football follows in the footsteps of his Kumawood colleague, Yaw Dabo, who owns a football academy

Ghanaian comedy actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has ventured into football management.

Likee has partnered with emerging football scouting outfit KickNation ahead of a five-day grassroots talent identification tournament in Kumasi next month.

Comic actor Dr Likee partners with KickNation's Wunnam Iddrisu to scout for football talents. Photo source: @ghonetv

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee has lent his celebrity profile to a campaign aimed at connecting young Ashanti Region footballers with professional opportunities at home and abroad.

The KickNation Community First Gala is scheduled to run from April 15 to 19, 2026, at Alignment Park, Sofo Line in Kumasi.

The competition will place young players directly in front of scouts, coaches, and talent recruiters, with standout performers in line to be absorbed into KickNation's talent portfolio and potentially fast-tracked toward international placements.

The organisation has already demonstrated its reach, recently placing two young Ghanaian footballers into academies in the United Kingdom through its global scouting network.

Dr Likee's entry into the campaign has generated considerable buzz, partly fuelled by a promotional commercial in which the actor displayed unexpectedly polished football skills alongside fast-rising comedy skit creator Gruma.

His participation mirrors a broader pattern of Ghanaian entertainers investing in grassroots football, a space where actor Yaw Dabo has long been active through his own academy development work.

KickNation, led by Haruna Iddrisu's son Wunnam Haruna, describes its mission as dismantling the barriers that prevent talented players in local communities from being seen by the right people.

The Kumasi gala is backed by the Global Football Festival, a continental initiative dedicated to youth development and sports entertainment across Africa, and is expected to draw hundreds of aspiring players when it opens next month.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Actor Omar Captan resurfaces after long hiatus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ace actor Omar Sheriff Captan had made a rare public appearance in Ghana after many years out of the mainstream movie scene.

In a video, the veteran actor was spotted at his Kumawood colleague Dr Likee's event on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Omar Sheriff Captan's rare public sighting triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh