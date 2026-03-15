Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, has explained why President Mahama uses his brother's private aircraft for official travels

In an opinion piece, Dr Callistus Mahama acknowledged ethical concerns about potential conflict of interest in presidential travel

He, however, indicated that there are plans to retool and enhance Ghana’s presidential air transport capabilities with new aircraft

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Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, has waded into the public debate that came up after President Mahama used his brother's private jet for an official presidential travel.

In an opinion piece, the Secretary to the President acknowledged the possible perception of conflict of interest.

Public debate erupts as President Mahama travels with his brother's private jet on official engagements. Photo credit: @GhanaPresidency

Source: Facebook

Dr Callistus Mahama said some Ghanaians questioned whether there were any ethical concerns with the arrangement.

He described the concerns raised so far as legitimate since it is a democratic society where citizens have the right to question decisions made by public officials.

“The most frequently expressed concern is whether such an arrangement could give rise to a perception of a conflict of interest,” he wrote.

Dr Callistus Mahama's reaction comes following the ongoing public debate over President Mahama's use of his brother, Ibrahim Mahama's private aircraft for some official travels.

He argued that several complex considerations are made when the President needs to travel. Such considerations are not made known to the public.

"Presidential travel is unlike any other form of travel. It carries with it layers of responsibility—security protocols, diplomatic engagements, communication systems, and the requirement that the Head of State remain able to function as the executive authority of the republic even while away from Accra."

He explained that Ghana’s current state aviation capacity presents challenges, noting that some aircraft historically used for government travel were not originally acquired for long-range diplomatic missions, while others face operational limitations.

He further argued that even though some have suggested the use of a commercial airline, it is not always feasible for a sitting president. He cited security and logistical considerations as some reasons the commercial airline was not the best.

“Even when a practical solution exists, leadership must remain attentive to how the public understands it,” he wrote.

Dr Mahama further stated that efforts are underway to strengthen Ghana’s presidential air transport capability as part of the broader retooling of the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to him, additional aircraft are expected to join the presidential fleet later this year, including one dedicated to presidential travel. He said that would ensure that the country relies fully on state-owned assets in the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh