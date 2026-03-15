The popular Kakalika dance has taken another leap onto the global stage after two women’s football stars joined the viral trend

Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith, both players for Arsenal W, thrilled fans by showing off their moves to the fast-rising dance

Netizens, particularly in Ghana, quickly flooded social media with reactions, sharing their thoughts on the viral dance challenge

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Arsenal W delivered both football brilliance and cultural flair during their victory over the London City Lionesses W, as two of the team’s stars celebrated with a viral Ghanaian dance that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

For many supporters from Ghana, the moment came as a pleasant surprise. Players Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith broke into the popular Kakalika dance after finding the net, bringing a piece of Ghanaian pop culture into a European football celebration.

Arsenal W stars Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith hit the viral Kakalika dance after scoring against the London City Lionesses on March 15, 2026. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images and @GhDopeNation/X.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal W stars perform Kakalika dance

A video circulating across social media captured the duo performing the energetic routine with confidence and joy.

Their moves mirrored the choreography linked to the hit song “Kakalika” by Ghanaian music duo DopeNation.

The lively routine blends rhythmic body movements with expressive hand gestures that create a flowing pattern.

Since the track’s release, the dance has exploded across the internet, with fans, influencers and celebrities joining the challenge.

Watch the video:

Kelly and Smith added their own twist to the trend moments after Smith opened the scoring.

The Canadian forward broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before the pair launched into their joyful celebration, according to Goal.

The brief performance showed how far the Kakalika challenge has travelled beyond its original audience.

What began as a music trend has now reached football grounds in Europe, further highlighting the global reach of African culture.

Fans on social media quickly reacted after watching the clip, celebrating the crossover between sport and music.

One supporter, @experience_2477, predicted an even bigger future for the dance.

"Kakalika to the world. It will be a banger at the World Cup too."

Another fan, @TwiArsenalfc, wrote in Twi:

"Ndwom no aduru akyiri."

@Boiii61887 expressed confidence in the song’s popularity.

"Kakalika is the biggest song in Africa."

Meanwhile, @KobbyBrown88 praised the Arsenal star involved in the celebration.

"Chloe Kelly was always gonna be a part of this vibe, hahaha. What a player and what a girl she is. You guys do am!"

Another user, @lee_adjoa, summed up the moment in one word.

"Global."

Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith celebrate after scoring in Arsenal W's 2-0 win against the London City Lionesses. Photo by Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal W extend winning streak in WSL

Beyond the viral celebration, the match itself ended on a positive note for Arsenal.

Smith’s early strike set the tone before teammate Stina Blackstenius added another goal in the 76th minute to secure the result. The victory stretched Arsenal’s impressive run to eight consecutive wins, according to BBC Sport.

The triumph moved the North London side into fourth place on the table with 32 points. They now sit one point behind rivals Chelsea Women in third position.

Above them, Manchester United Women remain two points ahead, while leaders Manchester City Women hold a commanding advantage at the summit.

5 celebrations by Ghanaian players

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted five iconic celebrations by Ghanaian players.

From Mohammed Kudus’ elephant stool celebration to the Black Stars’ famous kangaroo dance in 2008, Ghana has long been known for creative dance celebrations in football.

Source: YEN.com.gh