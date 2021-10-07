A 20-year-old student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri has finally met his role model, Tony Elumelu

The chemical engineering student identified as Emmanuel Nduka had got a special invite from the billionaire to attend his mentorship program after a LinkedIn post

Sharing a group photo taken with the businessman, Emmanuel expressed joy at the rare privilege as he looked forward to implementing all that was taught

A Federal University of Technology, Owerri student Emmanuel Nduka has celebrated finally meeting his role model Tony Elumelu in person.

The chemical engineering undergraduate was opportune to meet the Chairman of United Bank for Africa at his recently held mentorship program.

The 20-year-old was part of the billionaire's recent mentorship program Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Emmanuel Nduka, Tony O. Elumelu, C.O.N

The billionaire had specially handed the 20-year-old the rare offer on LinkedIn after a post he made on the business-oriented platform detailing his life's journey so far.

Emmanuel sharing a group photo taken with Elumelu appreciated the businessman for the opportunity as he expressed excitement at meeting his mentor.

The young man said he intends to put to work all the knowledge he gathered at the mentorship.

Many react

Bello Solomon said:

"Congratulations Master Nduka. My expectation is to see you starting your own program geared towards impacting knowledge on youths who are less chanced to experience the level of your exposure. It will be nice seeing you mentoring others with all you have gained from the great Tony Elumelu.

"So many people wants to be mentored by him but I guess he can only do that for the best. It is left for you guys to use yourself as a point of contact for so many others aspiring to learn from that great mind."

Emmanuel Owolabi Akinleye

"Inspiring one there.

"Congrats sir."

Hope Essien wrote:

"Inspiring!!! Keep soaring high."

Young graduate helps US businessman he met online to set up big business

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young graduate had helped a US man he met online set up a big business.

According to the second-class upper division graduate named Taiwo, he had needed sponsorship to attend the American Association of Petroleum Geologist International Conference and Exhibition in South Africa while waiting for a well-paying oil job.

Taiwo who wasn't financially buoyant had taken his search for help to the LinkedIn platform and surprisingly got a message from a United States-based man identified as Olabisi A.

Taiwo stated that he couldn't get the balance and consequently made to return the money to Olabisi who refused and told him to keep the money.

