Bawumia marks 58th birthday Celebration with his cured leper friends

The Vice-President, Dr.Mahamadu Bawumia has celebrated his 58th birthday celebrations with some cured lepers.

The vice president organised a small party with some cured lepers at the Weija Leprosarium in Accra where he feted them with food and drinks

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bawumia wrote that it was a great honour and privilege to have marked his 58th birthday anniversary by having breakfast with his cured leper friends at the Weija leprosarium.

Bawumia with his cured leper friends Photo credit: Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

In attendance at the event was the second lady, Samira Bawumia, Reverend Father Campbel of the Lepers Aid, and some friends of the Bawumia family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the small event held at the Weija Leprosarium

Below are some beautiful pictures from the event;

Samira Bawumia pens romantic message for mark Bawumia's 58th birthday

As he marks his birthday, his wife, the second lady, Samira Bawumia took to her social media to pen a romantic message to him.

The second lady showed the world how much she adores and loves her husband.

"Happy birthday my darling! Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We thank Allah for adding another year to your life. I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation. The kids and I pray for many more healthy and happy years ahead. Mwaaah," she wrote.

He was born in Tamale on October 7, 1963 to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia, both of blessed memory.

