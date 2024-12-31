Ghanaian celebrity birthdays grabbed the headlines and ignited a frenzy on social media throughout 2024

Notable celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Shatta Wale and Afronita all had memorable celebrations this year

YEN.com.gh brings a list of these stars whose birthday celebrations became the talk of the town in 2024

2024 was a big year for some high-profile Ghanaian celebrities, who marked their birthdays by hosting memorable lavish celebrations or gifting themselves expensive items.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top celebrity birthdays that grabbed the headlines this year.

Jackie Appiah, Shatta Wale, Afronita and top Ghanaian celebrity birthday celebrations in 2024. Photo source: @jackieappiah, @shattawalenima and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

1. Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale had a memorable 40th birthday celebration on October 17, 2024. The SM boss held a small gathering with rapper Medikal and other associates at the Shaxi office building in East Legon.

He also decided to spoil himself on his special day by acquiring a brand-new luxurious Escalade SUV worth over GH₵1.2m and adding it to his impressive fleet of cars.

Below are videos of Shatta Wale with his Escalade SUV on his 40th birthday:

2. Afronita

Dancer and choreographer Afronita, known in private life as Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, had an unforgettable 21st birthday on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

In viral videos that surfaced on social media, the Britain's Got Talent finalist received a brand-new white-coloured Toyota CH-R, a hybrid SUV, as a surprise gift during a Thanksgiving service at the Redemption Chapel in East Legon.

Below is the video of Afonita being surprised with her new Toyota CH-R gift on her birthday:

Photos of Afronita's Toyota CH-R birthday gift

3. Jackie Appiah

Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her 41st birthday by throwing a lavish party at her plush mansion in East Legon. Her family and colleagues in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, including Kalsoume Sinare and Stonebwoy, attended the event.

The actress held a health screening and gifted food items and souvenirs to her neighbours as an appreciation for them battling a fire outbreak in her compound many months ago.

Below is a video of Jackie Appiah gifting food items and souvenirs to her community members:

Video of the health screening exercise inside Jackie Appiah's mansion during her 41st birthday celebration:

Jackie Appiah cuts two cakes and feeds her mother

4. Nana Ama McBrown

It was a bittersweet 47th birthday celebration for Nana Ama McBrown as she fell sick and had to cancel an important interview with Bola Ray. However, the actress and TV host secured the release of 47 inmates in collaboration with the Crime Check Foundation.

Later, she celebrated her special milestone with her mother and the audience of her Onua Showtime show.

Below is the video of the inmates Nana Ama McBrown helped freed on her 47th birthday:

Video of Nana Ama McBrown's 47th birthday celebration:

5. Sista Afia

Sista Afia marked her 30th birthday on November 8, 2024, with a private celebratory event at the Country Club in Accra. Close female colleagues from the entertainment industry, including Sista Afia and Kisa Gbekle, attended the event to support the singer.

Below is a video of Sista Afia partying with her colleagues at her birthday party:

6. Grace Omaboe

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, celebrated her 80th birthday and book launch in grand style on Saturday, September 8, 2024, at a plush event inside the Underbridge, East Legon, Accra.

Her family and colleagues in the movie industry, including Nana Ama McBrown, Fred Amugi, David Dontoh, Adwoa Smart, and Lydia Forson, attended the party to honour the actress.

Below are photos from Grace Omaboe's 80th birthday celebration party:

Video of Nana Ama McBrown spraying money on Grace Omaboe at her 80th birthday party.

7. Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 19, 2024. The dentist and her husband visited the Ivory Coast to witness Ghana's African Cup of Nations group games.

Stonewboy marked Dr Louisa's milestone with a private romantic party in their plush hotel suite.

Below is a video from Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla's birthday celebration:

Adwoa Jannis throws big 35th birthday party

In another story, socialite Adwoa Jannis, known for her business ventures, held a plush 35th birthday celebration event in Accra.

Notable gospel and secular musicians delivered electrifying performances for the attendees at the event.

The socialite surprised herself with four different cakes, which she cut in the presence of her family and friends.

