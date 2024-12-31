Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The comic actor's wife took him out for a unique shopping spree and food date to mark his birthday

The video of Enock Darko and his wife hanging out in public on his birthday triggered positive reactions on social media

Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor Enock Darko and his wife Deborah got social media talking after a video of them hanging out in public surfaced.

The actor, popularly known by many movie lovers as Watabombshell celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Enock Darko's birthday comes a few weeks after he married his girlfriend of over a decade in a plush wedding ceremony in Accra.

Notable actors, including Kwaku Manu, Nadia Buari, Maurice Sam, and others, attended the ceremony to support their colleague and witness his union with his sweetheart, Deborah.

The actor's wife, Deborah, decided to take him out and spoil him with numerous gifts and a fun time to mark his special milestone.

Enock Darko's wife takes him shopping

Enock Darko's wife took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself and her husband roaming inside a clothing store inside a shopping mall.

In the video, the couple checked out some expensive clothes on display inside the store and decided to buy some for the comic actor as his birthday gift.

Enock Darko and Deborah exited the store and headed to a restaurant. There, they got cosy as they waited for the waiters to deliver the food they ordered. The couple beamed with excitement as their meals were finally served.

In the caption of the social media post, Enock Darko's wife shared that she was ready to spend big on him on his birthday and throughout their marriage.

She wrote:

"Chop all my money today Malo💕 Bills are all on me 😛u deserve it😂I’m spoiling u today and forever 🥰."

Below is the video of Enock Darko and his wife hanging out on his birthday:

Enock Darko and Deborah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Arkoangela commented:

"Enjoy every bit of this moment because it is the Lord's doing🙏. Happy birthday once again, bro."

Becky said:

"It’s very lovely 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Augustine commented

"So beautiful 🥰."

Amesco Danny said:

"Send me the money some😂."

Enock Darko praises his wife on Christmas

In another story, Enock Darko praised his wife, Deborah, as they marked their first Christmas as a married couple.

The Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor shared a scene from videos of their plush church wedding.

In a social media post, Enock Darko professed his love for his wife and described her as the "best Christmas gift".

