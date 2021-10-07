Vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has turned 58 years old

He was born on October 7, 1963

His wife, Samira Bawumia has penned a romantic message to celebrate him

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, turns 58 years old today, October 7, 2021.

He was born in Tamale on October 7, 1963 to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia, both of blessed memory.

As he marks his birthday, his wife, the second lady, Samira Bawumia took to her social media to pen a romantic message to him.

"Happy birthday my darling! Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We thank Allah for adding another year to your life. I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation. The kids and I pray for many more healthy and happy years ahead. Mwaaah," she wrote.

Samira's post has generated a lot of reactions from Ghanaians who took turns to wish him well on his birthday.

Gloria Ewuraba Quaye prayed for good health for him.

Happy birthday to you, may God bless you with all that you wish for yourself, more protection, good health with long life.

Victor Siaw-Darko prayed for abundant grace and knowledge for him.

Happy birthday our excellency. May Allah continue to bless you with abundant grace and knowledge.

Christian Alan Aggrey prayed he becomes the next Ghanaian president.

Happy birthday Sir May the Good Lord(Allah) bless you and give you many many many more years your wish to be Ghana’s Next President shall come to pass-happy birthday Your Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Edward Ansah wished him many more years.

Happy birthday to you your Excellency. Wishing you many more years filled with love and happiness. Enjoy your special day.

Kwabena Dk prayed the Almighty Allah will bless his new age.

Beautiful couple ever. Happy birthday boss, may Allah bless your new age with grace and healthy more years.

Henrietta Boakye Takyi prayed for God to strengthen him.

Happy birthday to the second gentleman of our Land. May God continue to strengthen and bless him.

Rakibatu Abubakarsaddiq prayed he always shines.

Happy birthday to you his excellency the Veep, May you always shine

Edelgitha Nana Ohenewa Asamoah prayed for abundant blessings for him.

Joyous Birthday Sir! May Allah bless you abundantly! May He continue to guide and protect you.

Bawumia writes romantic message to wife on her birthday

The Second Lady of The Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, on August 20, marked her 41st birthday, and her husband reiterated his love for her.

In a heartwarming post seen on the Instagram page of the vice-president and husband of Samira Bawumia, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia established that the Second Lady is a rock for him, saying she continues to amaze him.

''Happy birthday to my dear wife, Samira. You have been a rock for me and continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged,'' said Dr Bawumia.

