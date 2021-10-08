Ben Volavola: 10 interesting things that you did not know about the rugby player

Australia and Fiji are some of the global powerhouses when it comes to the game of rugby. However, fanatics know that it does not get any better than having an Australian-born player but plays for the Fijian international team. One such player is Ben Volavola, who has also played for French Pro D2 team.

Ben Volavola of Fiji poses for a portrait during the Fiji Rugby World Cup 2019 squad photocall in Abashiri, Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Ben Volavola is one of the most talented rugby players in the Fijian national team. He has represented his country at the highest level in several world tournaments. He has also been able to ply his trade in Europe, but that is not the highlight of his life. Having had the opportunity to fall in love with actress Shailene Woodley is something he will never forget.

Ben Volavola’s profile summary

10 interesting things about Ben Volavola

Who is Ben Volavola? Those keen on the sport of rugby may have seen or heard of him, but he indeed came to the limelight when he started dating actress Shailene Woodley. Below are some exciting details about the former Shailene Woodley's boyfriend:

1. Volavola was in a relationship with actress Shailene Woodley

Despite being a celebrity in his own right by being an athlete, Ben Volavola gained global fame and recognition when he started being linked to actress Shailene Woodley.

It all started when Ben Volavola and Shailene Woodley met in Fiji while filming Adrift. The two were seen together in October of 2017 on more than one occasion, and it became apparent that they were an item.

They later started posting photos of each other on their social media accounts and professing their love for one another. However, Ben Volavola Shailene Woodley's relationship ended in April of 2020.

Actress Shailene Woodley (L) and Rugby Football Player Ben Volavola (R) attend the premiere of STX Films' "Adrift" at Regal LA Live Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

2. His name’s meaning is “to write”

Naming is an integral part of Fijian heritage, and for that reason, they give their children names that would positively impact their lives. Ben Volavola's parents did not name him Volavola for no reason. His parents had anticipated he would take his education seriously and perhaps become a great writer hence giving him Volavola.

While he turned out to be an athlete, Volavola still took his studies seriously and completed his education.

3. He obtained his Certificate III and IV in Fitness at the Australian Institute of Fitness

Rugby is a sport that demands the highest fitness level, as is evident in the well-built bodies of all rugby players. To achieve such fitness, one must take his exercises seriously to make the body stronger and avoid injuries. This calls for a lifestyle change and how one works out, but it is easier said than done.

As a result, many athletes like Volavola opt to study fitness to optimize their fitness levels and performance. So Volavola enrolled at the Australian Institute of Fitness, where he pursued certificates III and IV in Fitness. He completed the courses in 2012, just as his senior rugby career was picking up.

4. Volavola has a Business Diploma from the Australian Vocational Training Academy

The sports industry is a significant business that generates a lot of income through salaries, endorsements, merchandise, and even entrepreneurship. Naturally, this requires those involved to be sharp in business skills or employ managers to handle their finances.

While many go for the latter as opposed to the former, Volavola is one of the few who had no problem biting the bullet.

The rugby player enrolled at the Australian Vocational Training Academy, from where he obtained a Business Diploma. This was right before he started his professional career.

This means he had already equipped himself with the necessary skills to negotiate better contracts and manage his finances effectively. One can therefore expect Ben Volavola's net worth to be solid by the time he retires.

5. Thomas comes from a small family of four

Ben Volavola of Fiji during a training session at l'Institut des sports (INSEP) in le Bois de Vincennes in Vincennes, France. Photo: Frederic Stevens

Source: Getty Images

Ben is the son of Dinesh Shankar (father) and Ema Volavola (mother). He grew up with his brother, who is named Milan Volavola. Their father is associated with Indian Warrior, and as a result, Ben has always considered himself to have mixed Fijian-Indian ethnicity.

What nationality is Ben Volavola? He is Australian by being born in the country. However, he also obtained Fijian citizenship through his parents, who hail from Fiji.

6. Volavola idolizes Dan Carter

Volavola does not hide his admiration for rugby player Dan Carter. When he learned that Carter would be his teammate at Racing 92, he was excited and remarked that he couldn't wait to start learning from the greatest player of all time.

Volavola was willing to be sidelined to the bench just as long as he had the opportunity to be in the same team with him to prove how much he respects Carter. He has admired Carter since his childhood years; hence this was an opportunity to meet his hero.

7. He is the grandson of a former Suva Mayor

His grandparents are pretty famous as his grandfather, Captain Ratu Peni Volavola, served as a Suva Mayor. He was a councillor representing the Tamavua ward when he was elected Lord mayor in 2003 through an MOU between the SDL and the NFP parties.

Vasiti Mea Naqota, Volavola’s grandmother, was also a famous person. She is a former netball representative in Suva. His grandparents support him, and they attend some of his high profile matches when representing his country.

8. He turned 30 years old In 2021

The Fiji international was born on the 13th of January 1991 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. That means he turned 30 years old in 2021. He is at the peak of his career and looking to retire in five to ten years.

9. Bordeaux terminated his contract and dismissed him as not good enough

Fiji player Ben Volavola in action during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Georgia and Fiji at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka, Osaka, Japan. Photo: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Even though Ben has played rugby at the highest level, he was not always regarded as a professional player. As a result, he had to struggle to prove his worth before he was indeed accepted. However, it was through hard work and determination that he managed to develop his skill.

When Waratahs came calling, he was excited, but he had to remain there for three years and even won the Super Rugby before other teams started seeking his services. One of the lowest moments in his career was when Bordeaux terminated his contract because they thought he was not good enough.

10. Ben's height is 6'3"

It is vital to have an athletic body for one to succeed in any sport truly. Ben's height is quite an asset, mainly because he plays as a flyhalf. He needs to be sleek and quick to help his team make many touchdowns. The player's height is six feet and three inches tall. In addition to that, he weighs 212 lbs.

Ben Volavola has represented two countries in international rugby and ten teams across three countries in the last decade. He rose to fame while playing in the Super League, but a move to France represents the epitome of his career. The media has been on his back regarding every move he makes, especially his personal life with such notoriety.

