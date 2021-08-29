20 popular Chinese actors and actresses that you ought to know

The entertainment industry in terms of filming has tremendous growth in the whole world today. Many countries have produced top actors and actresses represented equal competitive measures where China is not exempted. There are upcoming actors and actresses from China booming in Hollywood every day. The famous Chinese actors and actresses have come a long way to show their talent in films and television series taking reputable roles.

Chinese actress Tiffany Tang Yan attends Shiseido new product launch event in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

The majority of Chinese actresses and actors have remained on the screens since childhood and have continued to give their audience satisfaction and curiosity in every production. It is this effort that has made them be recognized as the best in the Chinese entertainment industry. So who is the most famous Chinese actor?

20 popular Chinese actors and actresses

For an actress or actor to be ranked top in China, they have to be very influential to their fans as the country has hundreds of new and existing personnel in the industry. The following is a list of the 20 popular Chinese actors and actresses in 2021.

1. Yang Zi

Actress Yang Zi aka Andy Yang from China attends the photocall for AMORE PACIFIC "Ryo" 10th Anniversary' in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Yang Zi is one of the Chinese celebrities, singers and models born on November 6, 1992. She is also referred to as Andy Yang. She is a graduate of the Performing Arts School of Beijing Film Academy (BFA)- 2014. She is famous for being chosen as one of the Four Dan Actresses of the post-90s Generation in 2016.

She has also starred in other films and television series such as:

Today, She Has Anticipation To (2017)

(2017) Ode to Joy 2 (2017)

(2017) Women in Beijing (2018)

(2018) The Destinies of White Snake (2018)

(2018) Ashes of (2018)

(2018) A Paper Marriage (2018)

(2018) The Eve ( 2018)

2018) The Bravest (2019)

(2019) Bodies at Rest (2019)

(2019) My People, My Hometown (2020)

2. Yang Mi

Actress Yang Mi attends 'A Writer's Odyssey' press conference in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Yang Mi is also known as Mini young. She was born on September 12, 1986. She joined the acting industry in 1990 and starred in the historical television series Tang Ming Huang. Later, she gained more popularity because of her roles in other popular films and television series such as:

Wa*g Zhaojun ( 2007)

2007) Chinese Paladin 3 (2009)

(2009) Palace 1 (2011)

(2011) Beijing Love Story (2012)

(2012) Swords of legend (2014)

(2014) The Interpreter (2016)

(2016) Eternal Love (2017)

(2017) Legend of Fuayo (2018)

(2018) Baby (2018)

(2018) Liberation (2019)

(2019) Writers Odysey (2021)

3. Liu Shishi

Actress Cecilia Liu Shishi attends Oral-B event in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Liu Shishi was born on March 10, 1987. Cecilia Liu is also known and famous for her roles as Long Kui in the television series Chinese Paladin 3 and Ruoxi in the Chinese time-travel film Scarlet Heart. Her other celebrated roles are in the following movies.

Incisive Great Teacher (2014)

(2014) Imperial Doctress (2016)

(2016) Precious Youth (2016)

(2016) Angelo (2017)

(2017) If I can Love you So (2019)

(2019) To Dear Myself (2020)

(2020) My Best Friend’s story (2021)

4. Yang Ying

Actress Angelababy attends television show 'Keep Running' press conference in Jinan, Shandong Province of China. Photo: VCG

Yang Ying is a model, actress, and singer born on born February 28 1989. Her stage name is Angelababy. She is famous for being chosen as one of the Four Dan Actresses of the post-90s Generation in 2013. She is an award-winning actor for her role in Mojin: The Lost Legend film. Her other famous roles are in:

Double Cities (2013)

(2013) Love on the Cloud (2014)

(2014) Bride Wars (2015)

(2015) League of gods (2016)

(2016) The Captain (2019)

(2019) I Remember (2020)

5. Tang Yan

Actress Tiffany Tang Yan attends a Valentino event in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Tang Yan, also known as Tiffany Tang, is an actress and singer born on December 6 1983. She is a graduate of the Central Academy of Drama in 2006. She is famous for being chosen by director Zhang Yimou as one of the 14 Olympic Babies. They performed in the Chinese eight minutes during the closing ceremonies of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens. She has also appeared as a star in films and television series such as:

For Love of Money (2014)

(2014) Chronicles of Ghostly Tribe (2015)

(2015) MBA Partners (2016)

(2016) Bounty Hunters (2016)

(2016) A Chinese Dynasty Part Three (2016)

(2016) Cook Up A Storm (2017)

(2017) Europe Raiders (2018)

(2018) See You Again (2019)

(2019) The Legend of Xiao Chuo (2020)

6. Ju Jingyi

Actress/singer Ju Jingyi of Chinese girl group SNH48 attends the iQiyi sharing session in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Ju Jingyi was born on June 18 1994. She is a singer, dancer, and actress. She rose to fame for being a member of the Chinese idol girl group SNH48. Among the 100 members of the group, she has been elected severally during General Elections. Her fame in acting rose due to her role in Legend of Yunxi (2018) and other films and television series such as:

Mon Tian (2015)

(2015) The Unexpected (2015)

(2015) Love At First (2015)

(2015) Detective Samoyeds (2016)

(2016) Mr Swimmer (2018)

(2018) Starlight (2018)

(2018) Forgetting Years (2018)

(2018) Please Give Me a Pair Of Wings (2019)

(2019) Catman (2021)

7. Zhang Zifeng

Chinese actress Zhang Zifeng arrives on the red carpet of the 55th Golden Horse film awards, dubbed the Chinese 'Oscars', in Taipei. Photo: SAM YEH

Zhang Zifeng is also known as Wendy Zhang. She was born on August 27 2001. Zhang is considered one of the best young actresses in China today. She became the youngest winner of the Best Newcomer at the 31st Hundred Flower Awards in 2012. She is famous for being regarded as one of the "New Four Dan actresses of the post-95s generation.

Her star films include:

Wushu (2009)

(2009) Aftershock (2010)

(2010) The Palace (2013)

(2013) My Old Classmate (2014)

(2014) How Are You (2017)

(2017) Desire Game (2019)

(2019) Home Sweet Home (2020)

8. LI Qin (Sweet Li)

Actress Li Qin attends the Armani's Tmall Super Brand Day in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Li Qin, also known as Sweet Li, was born on September 27, 1990. She is famous for her roles in

The Dream of Red Mansions (2010)

(2010) The Founding of a Party (2011)

(2011) White Deer Plain (2017)

(2017) Princess Agents (2017)

(2017) The joy of Life (2019)

(2019) Jade Dynasty (2019)

(2019) The Captain (2019)

(2019) The Song of Glory (2020)

(2020) The Wolf (2020)

(2020) Warm Hug (2020)

(2020) My Dear Guardian (2021)

(2021) Tears in Heaven (2021)

9. ZHAO Liying

Actress Zhao Liying attends a Dior event in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Zhao Liying is also known as Zanilia Zhao. She was born on October 16 1987. She is famous for her roles in television series. Among her best roles are in these series.

Legend of Lu Zhen (2013)

(2013) Boss & Me (2014)

(2014) The Journey of Flower (2015)

(2015) The Mystic Nine (2016)

(2016) Noble Aspirations (2016)

(2016) Princess Agents (2017)

(2017) The Story of Minglan (2018)

(2018) Legend of Fei (2020)

10. Dilireba

Actress Dilraba Dilmurat performs Tencent Video 10th anniversary ceremony in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Dilireda Dilmuratis is one of the top Chinese actors in Hollywood. She is an actress, host, dancer, and model from the Uyghur ethnicity. She got known due to her role in the film Anarhan, playing the lead role. The film garnered a nomination for the Outstanding Television Series during the 30th Flying Asparas Awards, making its participants famous. Dilireba has taken other outstanding roles in other movies and television series such as:

Faa in Love Like a Star (2015)

(2015) Mr Pride vs Miss Prejudice (2017)

(2017) Namiya (2017)

(2017) 21 Karat (2018)

(2018) Love Advanced Customizations (2020)

(2020) You are my Glory (2021)

(2021) The Blue Whisper ( 2021)

( 2021) Asaga of Light (TBA)

11. Xu Kai

Actor/model Xu Kai poses on the red carpet of 2018 Tencent Pictures Annual Conference in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Xu Khai is one of the Chinese hot actors and models born on March 5, 1995. He is famous for his first popular role, Fuheng, in the 2018 Story of Yanxi Palace. Since then, he has featured in other films and television series in notable roles. Such films include:

Untouchable lovers (2018)

(2018) Autumn Fairy Tale (2019)

(2019) The Legends (2019)

(2019) Arsenal Military Academy (2019)

(2019) Once Upon a Time in Lingjian Mountain (2019)

(2019) Dance of the Sky Empire (2010)

(2010) Court Lady (2021)

(2021) Falling into Your Smile (2021)

(2021) Ancient Love Poetry (2021)

(2021) She and Her Perfect Husband (2021)

(2021) Royal Feast (TBA)

12. Wa*g Yibo

Actor Wa*g Yibo performs on stage during The Untamed National Style Concert in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo: VCG

Who is the most famous actor in China 2021? Wa*g Yibo. He is one of the top Chinese actors, dancers, singers, rappers, TV host, and professional motorcycle racer born in August 1997. He has been ranked as one of the leading actors in china, getting 2nd best actor in 2021. His acting career became famous due to his notable roles in films such as:

Love Actually (2017)

(2017) Gank Your Heart (2019)

(2019) The Untamed (2019)

(2019) Legend of Fei ( 2020)

( 2020) Faith Makes Great (2021)

13. Xiao Zhan

Actor Sean Xiao (aka Xiao Zhan) performs at Tencent Video 10th anniversary ceremony in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Xiao is one of Hong Kong actors and a member of X Nine. He was born on October 5, 19991. His acting started in 2016, and he gained fame for his memorable roles in films and television series. His featured films include:

Monster Hunt 2 (2018)

(2018) The Rookies (2019)

(2019) Jade Dynasty (2019)

(2019) Heroes in the Harm’s Way (2020)

(2020) The Wolf (2020)

(2020) Ace Troops (2021)

(2021) The Longest Promise (2021)

14. Kris Wu

Singer Kris Wu performs on the stage during 2020 Pinduoduo Double 11 Shopping Festival Gala in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. Photo: VCG

Kris Wu is one of the Chinese American actors born on November 6, 1990. He started his acting career in 2015 and has taken notable roles in films, television series and variety shows. Such shows include:

Mr Six (2015)

(2015) Sweet Sixteen (2016)

(2016) XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

(2017) The Next Top Bang (2018)

(2018) Foutry (2019)

(2019) Chuang 20 (2020)

(2020) The Golden Hairpin (TBA)

15. Miles Wei

Actor Miles Wei posing for the camera. Photo: @iam_miles_wei

Miles was born on May 23, 1990. Miles is among the famous Chinese male actors. He entered the entertainment industry in 2012. His most top-rated roles are in films such as:

Unforgettable Love (2021)

(2021) Twelve Legends (2021)

(2021) Word of Honour (2021)

(2021) My Supernatural Power (2020)

(2020) Perfect and Casual (2020)

(2020) Find Yourself (2020)

(2020) SuperNova Games Season 3 (2020)

16. Cheng Xiao

Actress Cheng Xiao performs during the Chinese Olympic Team Tokyo 2020 Uniform Unveiling at Yanxi Lake in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Cheng Xiao is a singer, dancer and actress born on July 15, 1998. She is famous for her notable roles in films and television series; she is also a South Korean Chinese girl group member. Her first television show role was in Law of the Jungle (2017). Later she participated in the following films.

Swan Club (2017)

(2017) Idol Producer (2018)

(2018) Best Friends Perfect Vacation (2018)

(2018) Brave World (2018)

(2018) One More Try (2019)

(2019) We Are in Love (2019)

(2019) Final Expert (2020)

(2020) We e Young (2020)

17. Bai Lu

Bai Lu posing for the camera. Photo: @baimylu

Bai Lu is a Chinese actress born on September 23, 1994. She started acting in a short film in 2015. She is famous for her role, Zhao Yao, in The Legends film and Xie Xiang in Arsenal Military Academy film. She has also starred in the following movies:

King is not Easy (2017)

(2017) Untouchable lovers (2018)

(2018) Lucky’s First Love (2019)

(2019) Love Is Sweet (2020)

(2020) Jiu Liu Overlord (2020)

(2020) Forever and Ever (2021)

18. Zhao Lusi

Actress Zhao Lusi attends Care Bears event in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Zhao Lusi is a 22-year-old actress and singer born on November 9, 1998. She is best known for her roles in the following films.

City of rock (2017)

(2017) Cinderella Chef (2018)

(2018) Autumn Fairy Tale (2019)

(2019) Love of Thousand Years (2020)

(2020) The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020)

(2020) The Long Ballad (2021)

19. Xing Fei

Actress Xing Fei attends 2020 COSMO Glam Night in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Xing is an actress born on October 1, 1994. Her first acting role was in 2015, in Grade One Freshman Television show. Her other famous roles are in the following films and television shows.

Master Devil Do Not Kiss Me (2017)

(2017) Put Your Head On My Shoulder (2019)

(2019) Your Highness Class Monitor (2019)

(2019) Forget You Remember Love (2020)

(2020) My Little Happiness (2021)

20. Li Qin

Actress Li Qin attends 2020 COSMO Glam Night in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Li Qin is an actress born on September 27, 1990. She is also known as Sweet Li. Her first role was in 2010, in a television series known as The Dream of Red Mansions. Her role was highly recognized and reviewed, participating in other films, variety shows and television series. However, her most noted roles are in these films.

The founding of a party (2011)

(2011) White Deer Plain (2017)

(2017) Princess Agents (2017)

(2017) Joy of Life (2019)

(2019) Jade Dynasty (2019)

(2019) The Captain (2019)

(2019) The Song of Glory (2020)

(2020) The Wolf (2020)

(2020) Tears in Heaven (2021)

Most of the famous Chinese actors and actresses are young and promising. Some of them won their fans ratings with their initial films and television series. However, it takes discipline, commitment and hard work for these actors and actresses to remain in the top flight as there are thousands of others in the industry.

