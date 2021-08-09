Samuel Inkoom wife, salary, football career, latest news

Soccer is a lucrative career, and most people have become very successful through it. This is the same case for Samuel Inkoom. He is a Ghanaian footballer who currently plays as a defender for Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia.

Ghanaian professional soccer player Samuel Inkoom. Photo: @Ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

Samuel's has taken him all around the world. Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Greece, the United States of America, Portugal, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Georgia are among the nine countries he has represented.

Samuel Inkoom's profile summary

Full name: Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1st June 1989

1st June 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana

Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 179

179 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Father: Victor Inkoom

Victor Inkoom Mother: Comfort Adams

Comfort Adams Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Omega Inkoom

Omega Inkoom Children: Four

Four Occupation: Footballer

Footballer Net worth: $1.5 million

Samuel Inkoom's biography

Samuel Inkoom of Ghana signing a contract. Photo: @Footballghana3

Source: Twitter

Samuel Inkoom was born in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana, on June 1, 1989. His parents are Victor Inkoom and Comfort Adams. Samuel joined the Junior Juventus Academy in 1999 after developing an interest in football from a young age.

Before joining the Windy Academy and training there for seven years, he spent one season with Juventus' junior squad.

Career

Samuel began his career with Ghana's Sekondi Hasaacas football team before joining Asante Kotoko. He was a member of the club until April 2009, when he signed a three-year contract with Fussball Club Basel, also known as FC Basel. Samuel scored a 2-0 victory over FC St. Gallen.

He was a member of the team that won two trophies in 2010. Early 2011, he joined FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk of the Ukrainian Premier League. While in the team, he received yellow cards twice and a red card once for breaking the rules.

He transferred to Bastia in the French Ligue after two years with the team. He played for the team for one season (2013-2014) before transferring on a six-month loan to Platanias in Greece.

He then signed a three-year contract with Boavista of the Portuguese Primeira Liga. He also played for the Bulgarian club, which suspended him for a year after FIFA issued a legal notice alleging that while playing for D.C. United, he caused damages to a real estate worth $65,316.

On March 28, Samuel made his debut appearance for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Benin, which Ghana won 1–0. In 2005, he also competed in the FIFA U-17 World Championship in Peru.

He was a key member of Ghana's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, helping them reach the final, where they were defeated by Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout.

What team does Samuel Inkoom play for? Currently, he is playing for FC Torpedo Kutaisi. He joined the club as a right-back defender on Jan 1, 2021.

Samuel Inkoom's family

A photo of Samuel Inkoom's family. Photo: @inkoom

Source: Getty Images

Aside from his football skills, Inkoom has a beautiful wife by the name of Omega; Omega is a well known social media personality. Omega Inkoom's Instagram account handle is @omegainkoomfan.

Inkoom and Omega have been married for the past eight years, and their marriage has been blessed with four kids.

Net worth

According to Famous Birthdays, the footballer allegedly has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. He has earned his wealth through his successful career as a footballer. According to Samuel Inkoom's salary is estimated to be £90,000 per year.

Samuel Inkoom is a footballer who is recognized for his fast and technical ability. He has played for various teams, making him a professional soccer player. Based on his current achievements, he is a force to reckon with in soccer.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the biography of Kristen Torrianni. She is an actress who is known for appearing in several films and TV shows like Bachelorette, Hart of Dixie, and Black Lightning.

Kristen is also famous for being the wife of actor Cress Williams. Have a look at her biography to find more interesting details about her personal and career life.

Source: Yen