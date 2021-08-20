NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Who was voted the best in the league?

It's another year, and the NFL Top 100 player rankings are ready to be revealed. The NFL Top 100 is a ranking-based list of the top players from the previous season. So, when does NFL Top 100 come out in 2021? The revelation begins on August 15 and ends on August 28 of the same month. The Top 100 tournament is to determine the player rankings as voted on by their peers.

The NFL honours the Top 100 prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Elsa

The NFL is a league with a huge fanbase, so interest in the top players is expected and anticipated. This year's edition is the 11th in the series and will be different from the 2020 edition held on four consecutive days. So, what does this years' edition have to offer?

NFL top 100 list

If you are interested in the NFL Top 100 list, then worry no more. We have compiled a list of the best NFL players that are ranked so far. The arrangement is from the 100th position to the no.1 voted player. Here is the list as it stands currently:

100. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars - RB (running back)

Robinson made the top 100 as an undrafted rookie due to his impressive performances last season. James flashed 1,414 yards from scrimmage and led the Jaguars in total first downs of 69 and total touchdowns of 10.

99. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles - DE (defensive end)

Graham led the Eagles in 49 quarterback pressures, 30 hurries, 24 hits, and eight sacks. His performances last season have earned him a position in the top 100 as number 99.

98. Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team - OG (offensive guard)

While constantly overwhelming opposing defensive linemen, Scherff only committed two penalties. Brandon's position on the offensive line is between the centre and the tackles, and he is mainly responsible for blocking.

97. Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers - FB (fullback)

Juszczyk used his versatility to exploit opposition defences in the league with fast support. His position as an offensive backfield has seen him become the highest-paid player at that position.

96. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills - WR (wide receiver)

Beasley set personal records on games started with targets, yards per reception, and receiving touchdowns. He did it alongside fellow wideout Stefon Diggs, who had a great year.

95. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills - CB (cornerback)

Tre'Davious had six interceptions in 2019, giving him a total of 15 in his four career seasons. After making the first team in 2019, The NFL chose white to the second team in 2020.

94. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns - WR (wide receiver)

Last season, Landry's numbers were down across the board, with 72 receptions (the fewest in his career) on 101 targets for 840 yards. However, for the sixth year, Landry makes the Top 100, but at his lowest ranking since No. 98 in 2016.

93. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions - TE (tight end)

Hockenson's trajectory indicates a bright future for the tight end position in Detroit. He had 101 targets, 67 receptions, and 723 yards for the Detroit Lions.

92. Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles - C (centre)

Jason makes his third consecutive appearance on the top 100 list and is among the three centres in this year's list. He has managed the Pro Bowl or first-team All-Pro in each of the last five years.

91. Corey Davis, New York Jets - WR (wide receiver)

Corey has premiered in the top 100 for the first time in his career after four pro seasons. He had an impressive season with a 65-984-5 receiving line on 94 targets.

90. Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals - FS (free safety)

Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Jessie Bates has played more than 1,050 snaps per year and has more than 100 tackles. In 2020, he broke personal records in pass break-ups, touchdowns allowed, and opposition quarterback rating.

89. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OT (offensive tackle)

Tristan took 100 per cent of the offensive snaps as a rookie. During the Super Bowl, Wirfs was instrumental in keeping Tom Brady's pocket clean.

88. Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB (linebacker or backer)

Shaquil recorded eight sacks last season compared to the previous season, where he led the league sacks with 19.5. He makes the Top 100 for the second year straight but drops to no. 88 from previous no. 32.

87. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears - WR (wide receiver)

Allen had 102 receptions last season were the sixth-best in the league and the second-most in franchise history. He makes his second season on the Top 100 from a previous position of 92.

86. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints - CB (cornerback)

Marshon had a career-best 62 tackles to go with two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He was the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State and has managed three Pro Bowls in his first four years.

85. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys - OG (offensive guard)

Zack Martin has only missed eight games in his seven-year career. He's been on the top 100 list for six straight years. He dropped 30 spots from last year's Top 100 due to a calf injury in December.

84. Leonard Williams, New York Giants - DE (defensive end)

Williams has more than doubled any other Giants defensive lineman in QB pressures (56), hurries (30), hits (30), and sacks (11). He recently signed a three-year, $63 million agreement with the New York Knicks.

83. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans - QB (quarterback)

Ryan Tannehill had a second straight postseason appearance after being awarded the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019. He went 11-5 in regular-season starts. The quarterback threw for over 3,800 yards and 33 touchdowns while only committing seven interceptions in the process.

82. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos - OT (offensive tackle)

Garett Bolles managed the Second-Team All-Pro Left Tackle on January 8, 2021. The crowning achievement for a stellar season established him as one of the league's best left tackles.

81. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR (wide receiver)

Despite being nominated to the Pro Bowl in 2019, Chris Godwin's production dropped by 21 receptions for 840 yards, down over 500 yards from the previous year. Injuries kept him out of four games, but he made up for it by catching five passes for 110 yards against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

80. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings - WR (wide receiver)

Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 11, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Abbie Parr

Thielen has caught 20 touchdowns in his last 104 catches. The receiver's plus hands and route-running allow him to move the chains at a high rate, even though he's no longer the volume target that he once was.

79. Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints - OT (offensive tackle)

Terron Armstead, a New Orleans Saints tackle, earns his first appearance on the list. In the post-Drew Brees era, Armstead's versatility will help New Orleans adjust to a running-heavy approach.

78. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans - DT (defensive tackle)

As Tennessee's most outstanding pass rusher in 2020, Jeffery Simmons was the sole constant on the defence. His 44 pressures reminded many why he was considered a top-10 talent is coming out of college.

77. Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks - SS (strong safety)

Since joining Pete Carroll's defence, Diggs has been a consistent playmaker. After five interceptions and ten pass deflections in 2019, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection the following year.

76. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks - WR (wide receiver)

Tyler Lockett had a career-high 100 receptions and ten touchdowns in 2020. He has helped his team by finding gaps in opposing defences over the previous two seasons.

75. Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans - OT (offensive tackle)

The Dolphins dealt tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans in exchange for two first-round draft picks. He's held up his half of the bargain by showing to be one of the most dependable protectors.

74. James Bradberry, New York Giants - CB (cornerback)

For the first time this season, Bradberry was named to the Pro Bowl. The former Carolina Panthers second-round pick made his All-Decade Team debut this year.

73. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals - DE (defensive end)

The Bengals have signed Saints Hendrickson to a new contract. In 2020, Hendrickson had 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits for the Saints.

72. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints - WR (wide receiver)

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints has been out for a year due to a foot ailment. It's difficult to predict what he'll do without future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. In 2020, he was ranked fifth on this list.

71. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns - QB (quarterback)

Baker has had a successful season in each of the last three years. After playing the finest football of his pro career in the second half of 2020, he was on the verge of guiding the Browns to a significant postseason upset against the Chiefs.

70. Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings - MLB (middle linebacker)

Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings runs a drill during training camp on August 28, 2020, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Hannah Foslien

Before a calf injury stopped him for the season's final five games, Kendricks was producing at the highest rate of his career. Only a few inside linebackers have been better in recent years than him due to his vitality to his team's defensive success.

69. Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts - C (centre)

Kelly is an NHL veteran who was drafted as a first-rounder. He has developed into a standout centre which has helped stabilize one of the league's most outstanding units.

68. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders - RB (running back)

Jacobs will be eligible to negotiate a contract extension with the Raiders this season. Last season he surpassed 1,000 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl spot in 2020.

67. K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks - OLB (outside linebacker)

Even though Wright is past his peak, he remains a potential option for the Seahawks. Pass deflections topped 10 for the second straight season, and he recorded 11 tackles for loss.

66. J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals - DE (defensive end)

Every season since 2010, Watt has been the only non-quarterback on this list. He has been chosen the top defensive player three times, and he was the first player to be voted No. 1 overall.

65. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons - WR (wide receiver)

Calvin was selected as the top receiver for the first time. He had a career-best of 1,374 yards, and nine touchdowns came from 90 receptions.

64. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints - OLB (outside linebacker)

All-Pro honours were bestowed upon Demario Davis in 2020 when he had the second-most tackles of his career. A starter since 2013, the inside linebacker has never missed a game in his nine-year career and has averaged 110.7 tackles.

63. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles - DT (defensive tackle)

Fletcher was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth straight year. In 2020, he had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss during his first season in the NFL.

62. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans - WR (wide receiver)

This past season, the Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's numbers improved in all areas. After making his first of many Pro Bowl appearances, the dynamic 24-year-old averages 17.4 yards per reception through his first two seasons.

61. Chase Young, Washington Football Team - DE (defensive end)

The AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year had 7.5 sacks, ten tackles for loss and 44 stops for the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2020. Chase had four forced fumbles, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and one score.

60. Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers - C (centre)

Former Packers centre Corey Linsley (63) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 7, 2018. Photo: Jorge Lemus

This past season, the Chargers acquired centre Corey Linsley from the Packers. As a result, he made the Pro Football Writers' Association's top 100 players list. As a result of his breakthrough season, he got to the list.

59. Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DE (defensive end)

Buccaneer Jason Pierre-Paul is in the's Top 100 list for the fourth year in a row. Currently, JPP has four Top 100 picks under its belt and has managed three Pro Bowls.

58. Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs - FS (free safety)

Tyrann Mathieu is the only player to have 100 tackles and ten interceptions since 2019. Sixty-two tackles and a career-high six interceptions by the two-time Pro Bowler in 2020 takes him into the list.

57. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers - DT (defensive tackle)

The 32-year-old had 37 tackles, 46 quarterback pressures, ten run-stuffs, and 30 hurries. Heyward also made his first career interception against the New York Giants, catching a deflected ball.

56. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - QB (quarterback)

After a memorable season, Herbert managed the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The San Diego Chargers went six months without a clear franchise quarterback before finding him. Herbert has taken over as the team's starting quarterback and is among the NFL Top 100 QBS.

55. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers - WR (wide receiver)

Allen was one of six wide receivers in league with at least 100 receptions this season. He also had eight touchdowns, the most since his rookie season. In his first 100 games, the Arizona State wideout set a record for most receptions by a player.

54. Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons - DT (defensive tackle)

Jarrett has been one of Atlanta's few bright spots on defence over the last few seasons. The back-to-back Pro Bowler has risen from 91st to 54th on the's all-time list of top players.

53. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - WR (wide receiver)

Justin Jefferson is the highest-ranked rookie on this year's Top 100 list. He concluded the season tied for the league lead with 23 20-yard receiving plays and 1,400 yards.

52. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers - FS (free safety)

In his first entire season with the Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick earned his second straight first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and Top 100 accolades. For the third time in his career, the 24-year-old had 79 tackles, 11 PDs, and 4 INTs while allowing the lowest completion percentage (45.5%) among all DBs.

51. Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers - OLB (outside linebacker)

Za'Darius Smith was named to his first Pro Bowl in two seasons with the Packers. Among LBs, he led the league in pressures (50) and hurries (30).

50. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers - TE (tight end)

49ers George Kittle warms up prior to the start of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Despite appearing in only eight games this season, Kittle has returned to the Top 50. He finished the season with 48 receptions (63 targets) for 634 yards and two touchdowns.

49. J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots - DB (defensive back)

The 25-year-old started all 16 games and set career highs in tackles (40), interceptions (nine), and pass defences (14). According to PFF, his allowed passer rating (46.8) and total INT (14) are the highest since 2019.

48. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR (wide receiver)

Mike Evans is in the Top 100 list for the fifth time in his career. The 28-year-old had a memorable season, winning the Super Bowl and scoring 13 touchdowns.

47. Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots - CB (cornerback)

Stephon Gilmore had a difficult, albeit Pro Bowl-worthy, season last year. The performance of the former DPOY only reveals half of the narrative of the player we all know and love.

46. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints - DE (defensive end)

The all-sixth star's selection follows a season where he appeared in all 16 games and added 7.5 sacks. His 51 tackles, 37 pressures, and ten run-stuffs show no signs of abating.

45. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos - FS (free safety)

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos will make his Top 100 debut this week. The 27-year-old was also selected to his first Pro Bowl and extended his consecutive snap count-streak to 3,067.

44. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers - RB (running back)

Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in the Carolina Panthers' opening game of the season. Before getting wounded, the running back had 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in three games.

43. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OLB (outside linebacker)

Lavonte David is in the Pro Football Writers of America All-Star team. Due to his Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the second-team All-Pro made his fifth appearance on this year's list.

42. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers - OT (offensive tackle)

Trent Williams, a San Francisco 49ers, is the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Last season, Williams played 957 snaps and allowed 19 pressures.

41. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers - CB (cornerback)

Last season, Jaire Alexander was PFF's highest-rated cornerback. The Pro Bowler's second-team All-Pro selection may still feel like a snub, but he possesses the required skills to enhance that title in due time. He makes his first appearance in the Top 100.

NFL Top 100 all-time team

USA TODAY Sports Network's top 100 all-time. Photo: @sportsappsfans

Are you interested in the NFL's Top 100 all-time teams? The team is a listing of the best players to have graced the game. The NFL revealed the 100th-anniversary all-time team in 2019 between April and June 2018. The selection was to show the all-time squad to have played the game. A panel of 26 voters voted from the media industry, coaching teams, and fellow NFL players.

Is the 2021 NFL schedule out?

Yes. This year's regular season will begin on September 9, 2021. NFL season 2021 will end in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The NFL Top 100 is an annual list of the top 100 players in the National Football League (NFL) voted on by their peers. This year's rankings have seen the arrival of new as well as established faces. Follow the revelation event to find out where your favourite player ranks in this year's edition.

