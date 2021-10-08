A determined Ghanaian lady has recently shared her journey to being engaged by top tech company, Microsoft

Akosua Boadi-Agyemang revealed that in three years, she applied to over 200 companies only to be rejected by all

She intimated that her breakthrough came when Microsoft reached out to her with a job offer when she least expected it

A driven young Ghanaian lady named Akosua Boadi-Agyemang recently took to social media to share her journey to landing a job at world-class company, Microsoft.

In Akosua's LinkedIn post, she recounted that her job search started from 2015 through to 2018 but was full of constant rejections from companies and no response from a number of them.

She revealed that Microsoft was not a part of the over 200 companies she applied to, but that was where she got the chance to work.

Akosua Boadi-Agyemang posing for the camera Photo credit: Akosua Boadi-Agyemang/LinkedIn

Narrating her story, the vibrant lady said representatives from Microsoft found her through LinkedIn and reached out asking that she apply for an interview.

"They saw potential when others didn’t and gave me a chance", she wrote.

She mentioned that she was not aware the position she was being offered even existed.

"The role I’m currently in? I didn’t know existed. I didn’t know there were roles like this in tech and that my skills collide well. (Same with the role I was hired as an intern for and first full-time role)"

The young lady added that working at a big company like Microsoft was never a part of her dreams.

Akosua revealed she just wanted a job in order to become financially secure.

"They’re bigger than all the companies I ever applied to. And have also impacted my life more than the companies I applied to prior to working here (even through childhood)", she added

