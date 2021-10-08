Popcaan has been spotted in a video eating Ga kenkey with some friends

The Jamaican star, after taking a few morsels of the Ghanaian dish, decided to give saying the pepper was too hot

He was spotted at the dining table with Ghanaian footballer, Prince Tagoe

Award-winning Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter Andre Hugh Sutherland, known professionally as Popcaan, has been spotted eating Ghanaian meal, Ga kenkey.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Popcaan was seen sitting at a table with some of his crew members and Ghanaian footballer, Prince Tagoe.

They were all enjoying a meal of Ga kenkey with assorted fish and other accompaniments as they sat at the dinner table.

Popcaan eating Ga kenkey and pepper. Source: Instagram/@hypemasters

Source: Instagram

Former Black Stars player, Prince Tago nicknamed the Prince of Goals, was seen really enjoying the popular Ghanaian dish.

The same could however not be said of Popcaan who appeared to be struggling with the Ghanaian dish.

The Jamaican superstar, after swallowing a few morsels of the Ghanaian dish, decided to 'give up' and just stay away from ever trying it.

At a point, Popcaan sat still as it appeared he was choking and managed to let out a cough.

He was heard saying in Patois that the pepper was "bad" to wit, was too hot for him to handle.

Popcaan then requested to take his leave from eating and asked to be given water to wash his hands.

The other people on the table however were not ready to stop eating as the video showed them enjoying the Ga kenkey without complaining.

Speaking about foreigners struggling to eat Ghanaian dishes, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, got Ghanaians reacting over a video of him eating fufu and light soup in Ghana.

Jim Iyke was seen with the bowl of fufu and plenty of meat before him and though he was obviously enjoying the food, he struggled to 'cut' the fufu with his hand the Ghanaian way.

He was heard praising the food and concluded that: “I will just go to the hotel and pass out after this”.

The Nollywood actor is in Ghana to premier his movie Bad Comments, and he linked up with Shatta Wale.

The movie was premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on October 2, 2021.

