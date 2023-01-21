Akrobeto and some other celebrities attended the grad durbar of Nana Akua Ahenesima 1, who was enstooled as the Frante-Sekyreodumase Nkoso)hemaa

An excited Akrobeto took to the dancefloor with some traditional dancers at the grand durbar and showed off his Kete dance moves

The video pleased many Ghanaians as they admired the veteran actor and said one could never dislike him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran Ghanaian actor and TV presenter, Akrobeto, stole the show at a grand durbar with his Kete dance moves.

Akrobeto Steals The Show With Beautiful Kete Dance Moves Photo Source: nkokonsa

Source: Instagram

The durbar was held to commemorate the enstoolment of Nana Akua Ahenesima 1 as the Frante-Sekyreodumase Nkoso)hemaa. Other actors, such as Lil Win, also attended the ceremony.

There was dancing and drumming at the traditional event, and Akrobeto decided to partake in the cultural dances. He joined a couple of ladies, fashionably dressed in beautiful Kente.

Akrobeto had folks staring in awe as he danced side by side with the ladies. Nkokonsa, a popular blogger who covered the event, shared the video on Instagram and brought joy to the hearts of netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They admired how affable Akrobeto was and said happiness was free.

Social Media Users Admire Akrobeto

darealquamz wrote:

Ain't this how life's supposed to be ; happy yourself ? After all that he's seen in this life, man is always lifting other people's spirits.

reama_regina commented:

Everything about this guy is funny. Look at his legs and you start laughing

osikani_dee_barber reacted:

Wofa never disappoints with his dance moves ❤️❤️❤️

iscella.__ also said:

Ofa nie I love this man no dull moment with him❤️

the_legal_nurse wrote:

dis man can't be loved less

missguidotti_agyei was also impressed:

W)fa baakop3 I just love him .the humble man, God bless you who knows tomorrow

Akrobeto Angrily Reacts to Death Prophecy

In other news, Ghanaian actor and television presenter, Akrobeto, has fumed over a preacher's death prophecy about him.

The UTV show host body declared that he is not afraid to die because death is something everybody will experience at some point in life.

The video of the prophet's claims and the actor's incensed reaction gathered comments from netizens on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh