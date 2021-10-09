Andre Ayew is happy with the return of duo Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey

The pair are returning to the team after injuries ruled them out of last month's games

Ghana hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium

Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has expressed satisfaction with the return key duo Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

The Ajax and Arsenal stars are making a return to the squad after missing the games against Ethiopia and South Africa through injuries.

Ahead of the game against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Al Sadd star told the press it is a blessing to have the pair back.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew delighted by the return of Kudus and Partey. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen

"It is very important to have a full squad and for me they are back and fit from injury is a blessing and they have a chance to play," said the captain.

"So for them to be back, I’m very happy and I hope that all the others can come back and join us to play the game."

Andre Ayew is expected to lead the team to a double victory over Zimbabwe in the two legged World Cup qualifiers this weekend.

Ghana slipped to second place after the defeat to South Africa in Johannesburg last month without most of the key players, including Kudus and Partey.

However, with restrictions eased, all players are expected to travel to Harare for the game on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The West African powerhouse are hoping to return to the global stage after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, having been consistent between 2006 to 2014.

New coach Milovan Rajevac will be in charge of his first game against the Warriors on Saturday as he begins his second spell with the four times African champions.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said he wants to bring back the good old days of Ghanaian football as he starts his second spell in charge of the team.

The Serbian trainer will lead the Black Stars on matchday three of the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium.

In a pre-match press conference, the coach who led Ghana to the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup says he wants to relive those good times.

