Ataa Otchere Boateng, a Canada-based Ghanaian woman and grandniece of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has reportedly passed away

Canada-based Ghanaian nurse and content creator, Serwaa Broni, shared the tragic news in a TikTok video on December 11, 2025

Ataa Otchere was known as a licensed paralegal, notary public, medical aesthetician, carpenter, and a beauty queen

A Ghanaian woman based in Canada and a grandniece of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ataa Otcere Boateng, has reportedly passed away, throwing her family and friends into mourning.

Former President Kufuor's grandniece, Ataa Otchere Boateng, reportedly passes away on December 11, 2025. Image credit: @atahzmania

Source: Instagram

The news of Ataa’s death was reported by Canada-based viral sensation, Serwaa Broni.

In a video shared on her TikTok page on December 11, 2025, Serwaa Broni announced the tragic demise of Ataa, whom she described as a proud member of the Asante tribe.

"I woke up to hear bad news today. Our younger sister, our daughter, a proud Asante, our late mother Maa Ataa, her younger sister Tawiah's daughter, this is her daughter Ataa. The sad news is that today she has sadly passed away. God has called her.

“We express our condolences to the family. Any further information we receive from the family will be shared in due course. Rest in peace, beautiful little sister. Very sad.”

The TikTok video announcing Atta Otchere’s tragic death is below.

All About Ataa Otchere

The late Ghanaian was a licensed paralegal, notary public, medical aesthetician, and carpenter, according to her Instagram bio, which had over 4,000 followers.

Per her LinkedIn, Ataa attended Durham College in Ontario for her Paralegal diploma, graduating in 2010. She was a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. A beauty queen, Ataa won the Ghana's Most Beautiful Pageant Canada pageant in 2012.

A mother of one, she had several photos and videos of her and former President John Agyekum Kufuor on her page in which she described him as her grandpa.

In an Instagram post, the Toronto-based Ataa explained that she was actually Kufuor's grandniece as he was one of her father's uncles.

"My grand uncle, Nana John Kufuor, who happens to have been the former President of Ghana invited me to his home for a visit. We both studied law, I guess genius is in the DNA. He is my father’s uncle and thus, my grand uncle," she said in a February 2024 post.

On December 9, a few days before her passing, she shared her final post with the former president, wishing him a happy birthday.

Below is the Instagram post of Ataa Otchere and former President Kufuor.

20-year-old Ghanaian based in Canada, Heidi Ohene-Adu, reportedly passes away. Image credit: @josiah.maame

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian student in Canada dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian college student in Canada, Heidi Adu-Ohene, reportedly passed away.

Popular Canada-based TikToker, Serwaa Broni, shared the sad news on her TikTok page on November 12, 2025.

Many social media users took to the comments section of Serwaa Broni's post to react, with many expressing their disbelief at the loss of such a young life.

Source: YEN.com.gh