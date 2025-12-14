Abdul Fatawu Issahaku produced a moment of magic that instantly became part of English Championship history

The Ghana international unleashed a breathtaking strike from inside his own half to secure a vital 3-1 victory over Ipswich Town

The audacious effort from his own half has gone down as the longest-range goal in Championship history

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku stole the spotlight in Leicester City’s 3‑1 victory over Ipswich Town with one of the most sensational goals ever seen in the Championship.

The Foxes hosted promotion-chasing Ipswich at the King Power on Saturday afternoon, anticipating a challenging contest.

But Leicester quickly surged to a 2-0 lead by half-time, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid opening the scoring inside eight minutes.

And just before the interval, Fatawu grabbed a second in sensational style as he netted a possible Puskas award contender.

After a sloppy pass from Ipswich saw them lose possession, Fatawa nipped in and took control of the ball.

He then went past two players midway through his own half before spotting Ipswich keeper Christian Walton off his line.

Issahaku smashes Championship record

The 21‑year‑old Ghanaian winger saw the Ipswich keeper off his line, and unleashed a left footed strike from around 65 yards that flew over the stranded goalkeeper and into the net.

Below is Issahaku's wonder goal:

According to Sky Sports, it was measured as being 65.2 yards from the goal.

Opta data confirms it’s officially the longest‑range goal ever recorded in Championship history.

Fans and pundits are already calling it a Puskas Award contender and one of the defining moments of the season.

One wrote on X:

“Abdul Fatawu, you have just put David Beckham to shame. That is world class.”

A second said:

“Goes past 2 players and pumps one 60 yards into the net. That is mental.”

A third added:

“I will never get over how good Abdul Fatawu is, hand us the Puskas.”

And another said:

“Abdul Fatawu Issahaku What have you done? This is surely winning the Puskas. What a goal.”

Manager Marti Cifuentes praised the strike as something very special and a sign of Fatawu’s rapid development.

Fatawu now has four goals and six assists for the Foxes this season and has started every single game in the Championship so far.

He joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon, initially on loan, in 2023, before the move was made permanent in a deal worth £17million.

Leicester added a third of the day soon after the second half began as Jordan Ayew made it 3-0.

Ipswich then pulled one back with 20 minutes left to play through Jens Cajuste.

Comparing amazing own-half goals

