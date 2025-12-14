Christopher Bonsu Baah marked his birthday in lavish fashion after acquiring a Mansory-styled Lamborghini Urus valued at approximately GHS 4 million

His big-money move to Saudi-based side Al Qadsiah has elevated him among the wealthiest Ghanaian footballers at present

The luxury SUV has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans expressing admiration for both the extravagant birthday celebration and the statement-making car

Black Stars winger Christopher Bonsu Baah turned 21 with a celebration that quickly caught public attention, blending youthful joy with the rewards of a fast-rising career.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, the Ghana international reportedly gifted himself a Mansory-tuned Lamborghini Urus, marking his birthday with a bold personal statement.

Fresh images and videos shared online by renowned FIFA-accredited photographer Samuel Ameyaw Yeboah, better known as @bigmuello on X, showed the winger enjoying the moment, relaxed and smiling beside his latest purchase.

Christopher Bonsu Baah Gifts Himself GHS 4m Mansory Lamborghini Urus. Photo credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty and @bigmuello/X.

Source: Getty Images

Bonsu Baah celebrates 21st birthday in luxury

The Al Qadsiah forward is currently among the wealthiest young Ghanaian footballers after completing a lucrative move from Genk to the Saudi Pro League.

That financial leap made his birthday gift feel less surprising, yet still striking in scale. The luxury SUV is valued at roughly GHS 4 million, a figure that reflects both the brand and the level of custom work involved.

The Mansory-tuned Urus is understood to cost up to GHS 5.73 million, depending on carbon fibre work, interior detailing, performance upgrades, and regional taxes.

Below is a video of Baah's Lamborghini Urus:

From the first glance, the SUV stands out. Finished in a calm matte grey, it carries Mansory’s bold exterior touches, sculpted carbon fibre details, and widened arches that give it a commanding presence.

Black alloy wheels with orange accents complete the look, offering a quiet balance between power and elegance.

Inside Bonsu Baah's Lamborghini Urus, fans react

Step inside, and the mood changes from aggression to comfort.

The cabin is wrapped in orange leather with detailed hexagonal stitching, reflecting careful craftsmanship.

Mansory branding appears subtly throughout, reminding occupants that this is no ordinary luxury ride but a bespoke creation.

Below are photos of Baah's luxury ride:

Social media users were quick to react. YEN.com.gh gathered some comments that captured the mood online.

@kweku_hazard wrote:

“This be hard.”

@TerkpeteyDugba1 added:

“He deserves it; he worked hard for it.”

@GrizzyKobby posted:

“Mo agye sika oo.”

@Iamamanoa noted:

“On his birthday.”

Christopher Bonsu celebrates after scoring his debut goal for Al Qadsiah against Al Hilal on September 13, 2025. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the headlines around wealth, Bonsu Baah has previously explained that his move to Saudi Arabia was driven by football reasons rather than finances.

“For me, moving to Saudi, it is not about the money, but it is about me, I think, progressing in my football,” he told Joy News as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

On the pitch, progress continues. Since arriving, the winger has made 12 appearances across competitions for Al Qadsiah, scoring once and providing two assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Source: YEN.com.gh