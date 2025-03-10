Samuel Eto'o, one of the greatest strikers of his generation, once revealed the only forward he considered better than himself

The four-time African Player of the Year scored 420 goals but admitted that this player was simply unmatched

Eto'o described the legendary striker as "the best of them all," acknowledging their undeniable dominance

Cameroonian football icon Samuel Eto'o, renowned for his goal-scoring prowess and decorated career, once admitted that only one striker was better than him.

Despite scoring 420 goals across club and international football, he recognized that someone else stood above him.

Throughout his career, Eto'o won multiple trophies, including two Champions League titles, solidifying his place among the greatest strikers.

However, he humbly acknowledged that this particular forward was in a league of his own.

Eto'o names the only striker better than him

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea forward, regarded as one of the greatest number nines of his generation, made this revelation in an interview with AS in 2020, as cited by Sporting News.

When asked who he believed was the best striker in football history, Eto’o did not hesitate to name Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario.

"The best of all was Ronaldo, 'O Fenomeno'. I have such great respect and admiration for him. Then there are a lot of us who come up behind him, and I'd include myself among them."

Ronaldo, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, is widely regarded as one of the most gifted players ever to grace the pitch.

Known for his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and mesmerising dribbling, he dominated world football in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Eto'o's love for Ronaldo Nazario

Eto'o, despite his own incredible achievements, admitted there was "nothing like Ronaldo," acknowledging the Brazilian's unparalleled brilliance.

While the AFCON winner remains a legend in African and world football, his respect for Ronaldo highlights the impact the Brazilian had on an entire generation of strikers. For Eto’o, there was no debate—Ronaldo was simply the best.

