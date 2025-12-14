Ian Rush spent close to 48 hours in intensive care after being rushed to hospital with suspected superflu

Friends raised the alarm when Rush started feeling unwell and he was whisked off to the Countess of Chester Hospital within minutes

The Liverpool icon was immediately placed in the intensive care unit for urgent care when there were fears over his health

Liverpool icon Ian Rush spent nearly 48 hours in intensive care after he was hospitalised with superflu.

Rush was transported to the Countess of Chester Hospital when he began experiencing breathing difficulties.

Ian Rush is the latest to have caught the viral superflu going around. Photo: Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

The 64-year-old is now reported to be recovering but remains hospitalised for further observation.

It is expected Rush, who is said to be 'in good spirits', will be discharged from hospital in time for Christmas.

A Liverpool spokesperson expressed their gratitude to 'all the staff at the hospital for providing the best care possible for our legend and ambassador of the club.'

The spokesperson added: "Everyone at Liverpool wishes him a speedy recovery."

What is the superflu?

Rush is one of many across the nation to have caught the superflu in recent weeks, with hospital cases rising by 55 per cent in a week.

According to the NHS, the number of flu patients each day would 'fill more than three whole hospital trusts'.

The NHS also voiced their concern there is 'no peak in sight'.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated there is 'a tidal wave of flu tearing through our hospitals' and it was causing 'probably the worst pressure the NHS has faced since Covid.'

Ian Rush: Liverpool legend hospitalised after suffering breathing difficulties

Source: Getty Images

Rush is Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer having netted a staggering 346 times in two separate stints at the club.

His incredible goal tally is matched by his remarkable trophy haul.

At Liverpool, Rush won five league titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups as well as two European Cups.

He remains fondly admired by all at Liverpool, where is also a club ambassador.

Along with his remarkable exploits for Liverpool, Rush enjoyed spells at the likes of Juventus, Leeds United, Newcastle, Sheffield United and Wrexham.

Rush was also prolific at international level for Wales.

He won 73 caps for his country and was Wales' all-time goalscorer with 28 until 2018, when Gareth Bale surpassed his tally.

Rush retired from football in 2000.

Source: YEN.com.gh