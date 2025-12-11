The Ghana Army and the French Army engaged in a friendly 'Tug of War' contest while on UN peacekeeping duty

The French team won the challenge after a tough and entertaining battle on the parade square

The event strengthened unity among the multinational troops as soldiers from both sides celebrated together

In the midst of a UN peacekeeping operation, Ghanaian and French Army officers found an opportunity to showcase their competitiveness with a friendly game of Tug of War.

Both units were stationed in the same location as part of their peacekeeping responsibilities.

As the soldiers of the two countries began to playfully challenge one another regarding their physical strength and endurance, it became evident that they had developed an effective rapport.

The friendly competition developed into a full-blown contest as the soldiers from Ghana and France prepared to engage in a true challenge by placing a rope in the middle of the square.

Other soldiers serving alongside Ghana and France joined in to support the competitors by providing vocal encouragement and taking pictures.

With a lot of enthusiasm, the Ghanaian unit approached the "square" and confidently established their positions along one end of the rope; likewise, the officers of France approached and established their positions on the other end of the rope.

When the audience began the countdown to start the competition, both teams gripped the rope tightly.

Franch defeated Ghana in Tug of War

When the countdown was completed, both teams pulled on the rope with all their strength, creating an atmosphere filled with much laughter, yelling and chanting of support for each unit.

As the rope continued to move back and forth during the rope-pulling challenge for some seconds, it was evident that the Ghanaian Armed Forces had maintained their strength during the early stages of the game.

The French, however, were able to gradually take control of the game just before they pulled the rope to their side with one final pull.

Being able to accomplish this, they successfully pulled the Ghanaian Armed Forces to their side of the rope and won the competition by doing so.

Watch the video of the challenge below:

France is a major UN member (a P5 Security Council nation) that contributes French soldiers and funding to UN peacekeeping missions (PKOs) like MINUSCA in the Central African Republic, deploying troops under UN mandates, though their national army remains under French command, not UN command.

