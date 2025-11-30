Prophet De-Lighter Roja has stirred online reactions after a TikTok video showing him predicting a West African coup resurfaced online

The video went viral days after Guinea-Bissau’s military seized power on November 26, 2025, in the aftermath of a disputed election

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the video, with some claiming his so-called prophecy was nothing to write home about

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, has stirred reactions on social media after a prophecy regarding Guinea-Bissau’s coup resurfaced.

The Guinea-Bissau military announced a takeover of the West African country following a coup d’etat on November 26, 2025.

Reuters reported that the military takeover was announced by a spokesperson, Diniz N'Tchama.

The coup followed closely on the heels of a deadlocked election in which both candidates declared victory.

Dubbed the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order, the military officers said the electoral process had been suspended, and the country’s land, air, and sea borders had all been closed.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was contesting against his primary challenger, Fernando Dias, first fled to Senegal, but has since moved to the Republic of Congo, per Al Jazeera.

In the coup’s aftermath, the government of Ghana released a statement condemning the military takeover and the truncation of the country’s ongoing electoral process.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana strongly and unequivocally condemns the coup d'etat carried out by elements of the military in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau. This unconstitutional usurpation of authority represents a direct assault on democratic governance and disrupts the electoral process that followed the peaceful conduct of presidential and legislative elections on 23rd November, 2025," the statement read, in part.

Below is a Facebook post with details of President Mahama’s statement through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prophet Roja’s Guinea-Bissau coup prophecy resurfaces

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on November 30, 2025, Ghanaian man of God Prophet Roja was seen prophesying an upcoming coup in West Africa.

In an interview with popular presenter Saddick Adams ‘Sports Obama’ on Angel FM, he stated that he had foreseen a military takeover, clear as day.

He said that in his vision, the country’s flag had been turned upside down and replaced by a military one.

Saddick Adams interpreted the vision to mean a coup was imminent in West Africa and asked his producers to clip that part of the broadcast to be kept as evidence in case the coup happened.

Following the Guinea-Bissau takeover, a TikTok page affiliated with Prophet Roja shared it on the video-sharing platform.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja predicting a coup d’etat is below.

