A deep sense of grief has swept through African football following the passing of former TP Mazembe and Yanga SC forward Chico Ushindi.

The Congolese winger died on Saturday, December 13, 2025, in Lubumbashi after a short illness.

He was 29. The sad news was confirmed by JS Groupe Bazano, his current club, and later echoed by the Congolese Football Federation in an official statement, bringing an abrupt end to a career filled with promise.

Chico Ushindi dies at 29

Born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chico emerged from the highly regarded Ecofoot Katumbi Football School, an academy known for producing elite talent.

His early promise quickly became evident, earning him a move to CS Don Bosco, where he began his professional journey, according to Yahoo Sports.

In 2017, TP Mazembe came calling. It proved to be a defining chapter. Operating mainly from the right side, Chico became known for his direct runs, pace, and eye for goal.

Over several seasons in Lubumbashi, he carved out a reputation as a reliable attacking outlet and played a role in the club’s domestic and continental campaigns.

After five years with Mazembe, he sought a new challenge abroad. The 2021/22 season saw him join Tanzanian giants Yanga SC for a brief stint, further extending his footprint across African football.

Tributes pour in for Chico Ushindi

Beyond club football, Chico made his mark on the international stage. He was a key figure for DR Congo during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the 2020 edition held in 2021.

According to Africa Top Sports, his winning strike in a tense 1-0 group stage victory over Congo Brazzaville remains etched in history as the first official goal scored at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Watch Chico's winning goal vs Congo Brazzaville:

He also featured in the quarter-final clash against hosts Cameroon, underlining his importance to the national setup.

News of his death sparked an outpouring of emotion online, with fans and colleagues sharing heartfelt messages.

Chico’s football legacy honoured

Ghanaian football analyst Mohammed Shaban reflected on Chico’s legacy while speaking to YEN.com.gh.

“It is sad that DR Congo and, by extension, African football is losing one of its talented gems at the tender age of 29. He will be fondly remembered for his winner in the 2021 CHAN final, helping DR Congo continue their dominance in the continental championship. His exploits across the continent with TP Mazembe and Yanga are also well documented.”

