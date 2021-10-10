Rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui performed some of his hit songs at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

The event was held at the plush Royal Regency in the United Kingdom

Medikal fell on stage while gyrating behind Fella Makafui during their thrilling performance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui performed some of his hit records at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 on Saturday, October 9.

The event, which saw performances from other Ghanaian artistes, was held at the plush Royal Regency in the UK.

Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, and his wife, Fella Makafui, an actress who dabbles as a serial entrepreneur, thrilled patrons at the event.

GMAUK21: Medikal 'Faints' Behind his Wife Fella Makafui While Grinding Her Backside on Stage Photo credit: Hello Vybes

Source: Instagram

The power couple delivered a show-stopping act with some of Medikal's hit songs.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

At a point, Fella Makafui took over to sing her husband's songs verbatim. The duo gave their all as Medikal was captured grinding his wife on stage.

The dramatic moment he caused a scene and fell while gyrating behind Fella Makafui has appeared in a video.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui, in August, uploaded multiple photos flexing her hourglass figure, informing her fans that they cannot touch but only feel her looks from a distance.

In the photos delivered on her Instagram page, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, appears in a leopard-themed outfit, beaming with different signature poses.

She rocked long black weaves and heels to enhance her looks while brandishing her curves in one of the photos.

Source: Yen.com.gh