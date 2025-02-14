A video of an interesting Ghanaian charcoal pot seller going about his business gladly in the market is making rounds online

Apart from the coal pot seller balancing multiple on his head, his unique selling point is his voice

Scores of netizens expressed their admiration for the viral coal pot seller and his remix of King Paluta's song

A Ghanaian coal pot seller was spotted brilliantly promoting his wares in the market with a remixed version of King Paluta's hit single, Makoma.

The song released in 2024 was one of the most streamed in that year, putting King Paluta in high demand by promoters in Ghana and abroad.

It crossed the two-millionth view mark on YouTube in less than a month, becoming the most-streamed song in Africa right after its release.

Makoma's infectious melody and catchy lyrics resulted in a lot of viral moments. The latest by the Ghanaian coal pot seller has been viewed by over a million people on TikTok alone in less than 24 hours.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the coal pot seller praised the impeccable culinary abilities of Ghanaian women.

He was unfazed selling a product patronised by over 70% of Ghanaian households, especially in the rural areas despite the rising preference for alternatives like LPG stoves.

Coal pot seller's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their admiration for the viral coal pot seller.

CRAFTY_ASEW said:

"He fit remix any song for Ghana here 😂😂😂😂."

Lanburg Solomon wrote:

"For those who don't understand He said you people should patronise his coal pot so you can prepare palatable soups like ademe soup, groundnut soups, etc."

felixansah495 remarked:

"After all this, the kids would still be praising the mother."

AUTHORITY vrs POWER ☠️ noted:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 are two countries giving GOD headache everyday 😏."

user8004567473387 explained:

"This is what responsible men go true every day just to provide for their family God bless every responsible men here."

The Recording Academy stamps King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Recording Academy cosigned King Paluta, spotlighting him as one of the Ghanaian artistes essential to the hiplife genre's past, present and future.

The new list includes Reggie Rockstone, heralded by some as the genre's founder, seasoned stars like MzBel and Sarkodie, and exciting trailblazers like the Asakaa Boys and Black Sherif.

The Grammy list stoked a controversy after Stonebwoy's post discredited it because he was not on the list.

