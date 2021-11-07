The week has finally come to an end on a rainy note in some parts of the country but in all, we are grateful for all that has happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This week was capitalized by celebs who decided to flaunt their pretty selves on the Gram for their ardent fans and followers.

YEN.com.gh took a look at Instagram and after looking through many profiles, made picks of photos of celebs that became the talk of the town.

Schwar, Medikal and McBrown. Source: Instagram/@queenafiaschwarzenegger, @amgmedikal, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you photos of 8 Ghanaian celebs whose posts on Instagram caught the eyes of many on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Jackie Appiah stunned in a rainbow-themed outfit

Jackie Appiah did not disappoint as she stunned her fans with a dazzling look.

2. Serwaa Amihere dazzles in red

3. Medikal covers his face in masked photos

4. Shatta Wale storms the studio to record song

5. Hajia4reall goes all 'leopard' on us

6. Hajia Bintu goes 'all-black'

7. Afia Schwar also stuns in black

8. Nana Ama McBrown mesmerizes fans in burgundy-coloured hair

Source: Yen.com.gh