A video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up on warning signs she looks out for when choosing her boyfriend has gone viral

In an interview, she explained that one thing she considers a red flag when it comes to choosing a lover is a guy who eats banku

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed disbelief over the lady describing her red flags

A young Ghanaian lady is trending on TikTok after being asked about the warning signs she looks out for when choosing a lover.

The video captured the lady being asked by an interviewer what she considered to be red flags when choosing a potential partner.

A Ghanaian lady says men who eat banku are a red flag for her. Photo credit: @richkhob/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She initially hesitated in her answer but then remarked that one thing she considered a red flag was a guy who eats banku, a popular Ghanaian food.

The interviewer's facial expression changed suddenly when the young lady insisted that such guys were a complete turnoff.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to young lady's preferences

Social media users who took to the video's comments section expressed disappointment in the young lady.

Nicnacgee indicated:

"How can you come and tell me this."

Gryt Mozzeeey added:

"This lady u r mentioning all my favorite ahhh I will never comment my reserve hmmm."

manuel_yrnyrn added:

"This lady ain’t serious."

Godex _🇺🇸268 added:

"I don’t think she knows what red flag is."

boadurichmond497 added:

"Aah charlie this lady want us to do fasting o."

Qhojo Sniper indicated:

"This girl can never be serious wat do you mean by banku and gob3 be red flag hw3 advance aa 3ma nkwa."

Lady says Twi speakers are red flags

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian pened up about her one red flag in her potential partner.

In an interview, she noted that guys who speak Twi were a complete turnoff for her, sparking many reactions.

The Ghanaian lady also opened up about her admiration for men who were fluent in the English language.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh