90 Day Fiancé couple, Niles Valentine from America and his Ghanaian lover, Matilda, have taken their love story a step further

The two got married in a simple and beautiful traditional marriage ceremony in Ghana

The event and its preparations were fraught with many challenges but ended successfully

Niles Valentine and his Ghanaian girlfriend of the 90 Day Fiancé have tied the knot in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony.

Lovely videos of the ceremony have surfaced on social media, drawing reactions from friends and loved ones.

90 Days Fiancé couple Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti tie the knot. Image source: 90 Days Fiancé

Source: TikTok

Niles and Matilda's story is one of the most successful love stories in the 90 Days Finacé.

The two lovers had been making plans to settle after Niles arrived in Ghana in October.

Niles initially arrived in Ghana to meet his girlfriend, Matilda Nti, for the first time and propose to her; however, he was pressured into marrying her, mainly because of Matilda and her family.

Before the wedding, many issues, including financial constraints, came up that were likely to impede the couple's union.

Niles claimed he could not afford the cost of the marriage since he had recently lost his job. Thus, he took a loan from Mr Arc, who acted as his father.

However, with a loan from Mr Arc, the couple finally got engaged, pending the white wedding.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Niles and Matilda

Netizens who saw the video of Niles and Matilda were delighted. They congratulated them in the comments section of the post.

@JO'MAUR wrote:

"Family is what u make it,not necessarily what u where born to."

@Flora Ericka wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Bizkzer wrote:

"But what’s the signing for? It’s only knocking why are they twisting our tradition? Or was it an engagement (our traditional marriage)?"

@TSOENE wrote:

"No convoy ooh just 1 taxi.....Matilda the brotherhood is proud of you."

@Shar wrote:

"Matilda really deserves a good life in America. I think she will be an amazing wife."

@Vongai Gonese wrote:

"How soon can they move to the us together?"

@Joyce Owusu Amponsah wrote:

"Very very true he said family is what you make not only what you are born into."

Source: YEN.com.gh